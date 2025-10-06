Mumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar

Pexels Image

Mumbai, October 6: The Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Academy are hosting a Sindhi Poets’ Conference in Khar on Saturday, October 11. The event aims to promote the Sindhi language and encourage writers to produce more literary and poetic works.

Distinguished Poets to Participate

The conference will feature notable poets including Dr Vinod Asudani, Arun Babani, Sandhya Kundanani, Priya Vachani, Barkha Khushalani, Geeta Bindarani, Roshni Tolani, Ajit Manyal, Viru Dulani, Narayan Bablani, and Neha Chawla. Many of these poets have previously published their works, contributing significantly to Sindhi literature.

Chief Guest and Organizers

Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Academy, will be the chief guest. The event is organized in collaboration with the Bandra Hindu Association and Malhi Cultural Academy.

Ajeet Manual, president of the Bandra Hindu Association, said, “The aim is to promote the Sindhi language and encourage writers to create more works of literature and poetry.”

Event Details

The conference will be held at 4:00 PM at the Khar Education Society, Public High School Auditorium, S V Road. Entry is free, inviting poetry enthusiasts and the general public to participate in this celebration of Sindhi literature.