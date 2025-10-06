 Mumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar

Mumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar

The event aims to promote the Sindhi language and encourage writers to produce more literary and poetic works.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Pexels Image

Mumbai, October 6: The Cultural Affairs Department of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Academy are hosting a Sindhi Poets’ Conference in Khar on Saturday, October 11. The event aims to promote the Sindhi language and encourage writers to produce more literary and poetic works.

Distinguished Poets to Participate

The conference will feature notable poets including Dr Vinod Asudani, Arun Babani, Sandhya Kundanani, Priya Vachani, Barkha Khushalani, Geeta Bindarani, Roshni Tolani, Ajit Manyal, Viru Dulani, Narayan Bablani, and Neha Chawla. Many of these poets have previously published their works, contributing significantly to Sindhi literature.

Chief Guest and Organizers

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO
Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO

Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs and Chairman of the Maharashtra State Sindhi Sahitya Academy, will be the chief guest. The event is organized in collaboration with the Bandra Hindu Association and Malhi Cultural Academy.

Read Also
Mumbai: Rising Stone-Pelting Incidents On Suburban Railway Network Spark Major Safety Concern
article-image

Ajeet Manual, president of the Bandra Hindu Association, said, “The aim is to promote the Sindhi language and encourage writers to create more works of literature and poetry.”

Event Details

The conference will be held at 4:00 PM at the Khar Education Society, Public High School Auditorium, S V Road. Entry is free, inviting poetry enthusiasts and the general public to participate in this celebration of Sindhi literature.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Mumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar

Mumbai News: Sindhi Poets’ Conference To Celebrate Language And Literature in Khar