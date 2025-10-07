Maharashtra Clears Land Transfer For New Film City In Igatpuri; KPMG To Submit Viability Report By November | File Pic (Representative Image)

Decks have been cleared for a new film city at Igatpuri, a picturesque location in Nashik, with approval for the land transfer. The decision to transfer state government land for the film city was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and attended by food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar.

Modelled on Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari

The proposed film city will be modeled on the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon. Located 150km from Mumbai, it is expected to attract the film and television industry, according to the state government.

The revenue department has been asked to transfer the land in its possession for the new state venture. First, it will be transferred to the department of cultural affairs and later to the film city. Bhujbal, who represents Nashik in the state cabinet, said the location was scenic and accessible from Mumbai by road and railway.

The initial amount of Rs10 crore had been sanctioned for the film city through the Nashik Division Development Program. The state had also sanctioned a similar amount between 2009 and 2012.

Land identified in Mundegaon village

A survey of 54.58 hectares of government land at Mundegaon village under Igatpuri taluka has been conducted, and a proposal has been sent by the Nashik district collector to the revenue department for its transfer to the cultural affairs department.

A feasibility study has been completed by the Dadasaheb Phalke Film City Corporation and MITCON, and it was submitted to the Maharashtra Film and Cultural Development Corporation.

Pawar informed that leading professional services firm KPMG has been appointed as a consultant to analyse the report and provide a financial viability and gap analysis by the end of November.