 'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction

'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction

Bhunu’s second wife, Afsana Arab, 36, had lodged a kidnapping complaint after four men arrived at their Char Bungalow residence around 12.30am on October 5, claiming ‘saheb has called you.’ When Bhunu asked for details, they refused to answer and allegedly forced him into a white car.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

A day after a 55-year-old developer was claimed to be ‘kidnapped’ by four persons from Versova, he was found in a rehabilitation centre in Vasai on Monday. According to the FIR filed with the Vile Parle police, Bhunu resides at Char Bungalow with his second wife and three children. The police stated that after an investigation, it was discovered that his first wife, Chandraprabha, 50, had admitted him to the facility for alcohol addiction. The four persons involved were employees of the centre.

Bhunu’s second wife, Afsana Arab, 36, had lodged a kidnapping complaint after four men arrived at their Char Bungalow residence around 12.30am on October 5, claiming ‘saheb has called you.’ When Bhunu asked for details, they refused to answer and allegedly forced him into a white car.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Delay Looms Over Demolition Of Century-Old Elphinstone Road Bridge At Prabhadevi
article-image

Afsana later received a call from her husband saying he was being taken to Vasai, after which his phone was switched off. She then approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation by the Versova police traced Bhunu to the rehab centre and revealed that his first wife had arranged his admission due to his alcoholism.

FPJ Shorts
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For...

'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For...

Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule

Mithibai College Evacuated After Parents Clash Over 75% Attendance Rule