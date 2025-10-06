'Kidnapped' Versova Developer Found In Vasai Rehab Centre; Police Say First Wife Admitted Him For Alcohol Addiction

A day after a 55-year-old developer was claimed to be ‘kidnapped’ by four persons from Versova, he was found in a rehabilitation centre in Vasai on Monday. According to the FIR filed with the Vile Parle police, Bhunu resides at Char Bungalow with his second wife and three children. The police stated that after an investigation, it was discovered that his first wife, Chandraprabha, 50, had admitted him to the facility for alcohol addiction. The four persons involved were employees of the centre.

Bhunu’s second wife, Afsana Arab, 36, had lodged a kidnapping complaint after four men arrived at their Char Bungalow residence around 12.30am on October 5, claiming ‘saheb has called you.’ When Bhunu asked for details, they refused to answer and allegedly forced him into a white car.

Afsana later received a call from her husband saying he was being taken to Vasai, after which his phone was switched off. She then approached the police, who registered a case under Sections 140(3) (kidnapping or abduction) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Further investigation by the Versova police traced Bhunu to the rehab centre and revealed that his first wife had arranged his admission due to his alcoholism.