KDMC Election 2026: Road Closure Announced Around Kalyan From Jan 14–16 | Know Alternate Route

Kalyan: In view of the upcoming Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation Elections 2026, the Traffic Department of Thane City has announced special traffic arrangements within the limits of Kolsewadi Transport Sub-Division to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience. According to the official notification, the same notification will remain in force from 5 AM on January 14 and till end of the counting process on January 16.

According to the notification, "the distribution of voting materials/ballot boxes in the constituencies of Election Ward Nos. 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be held on 14/01/2026, the acceptance of voting materials on 15/01/2026 and the counting of votes on 16/01/2026 at Saket College, Chinchpada, Kalyan East." The notification also stated that essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles, will be exempted from the said restrictions.

Know Road Closures and Alternate Routes

- All types of vehicles going from Mhatre Naka, Chinchpada to Saket College, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jire Top Chowk are being 'closed' at Mhatre Naka. Alternate route: These vehicles will proceed from Mhatre Naka via Chinchpada-Station Road to Janardan Pawshe Chowk and from there take a right turn and proceed to the desired destination via Rajaram Pawshe Road.

- All types of vehicles going from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jee Top Chowk to Saket College, Mhatre Naka are being 'closed' at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jee Top Chowk. Alternate Route: These vehicles will proceed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Jire Top Chowk via Rajaram Pawshe Road to Janardan Pawshe Chowk and then to the desired destination.

The KDMC has 122 wards, and the BJP had allotted two tickets to North Indian candidates as part of its alliance arrangement.

