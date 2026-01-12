Central Railway Reports Rise In Passenger Traffic And Earnings, Suburban Services Lead Growth

Central Railway has reported rise in passenger traffic and earnings during the current financial year, with suburban services once again emerging as a key growth driver. | File Pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has reported rise in passenger traffic and earnings during the current financial year, with suburban services once again emerging as a key growth driver.

Suburban earnings increase

During FY 2025–26 (up to December 2025), Central Railway earned Rs 757.12 crore from suburban passengers, an increase of nearly Rs 35.5 crore compared to Rs 721.70 crore recorded during the corresponding period last year. "The growth reflects steady commuter demand across the Mumbai suburban network, which remains the backbone of daily travel in the region" said an official.

Overall passenger earnings for the zone stood at Rs 5,881.08 crore up to December 2025, registering an increase of more than 5 per cent over Rs 5,570.33 crore earned in the same period last year. Of this, suburban services contributed Rs 757.12 crore, while non-suburban passenger services accounted for Rs 5,123.96 crore, up from Rs 4,848.63 crore last year.

Passenger volumes up

Passenger volumes also witnessed a healthy rise. Central Railway carried a total of 1,227 million passengers during the current financial year up to December, compared to 1,202 million passengers during the corresponding period last year—an increase of over 2 per cent. Suburban commuters formed the bulk of this traffic, with 1,073 million suburban passengers carried so far this year, up from 1,058 million last year. Non-suburban passenger numbers also grew from 144 million to 154 million during the same period.

The momentum was particularly evident in December 2025. In that month alone, Central Railway transported 142 million passengers, including 124 million suburban commuters, compared to 138 million passengers (122 million suburban) in December 2024—marking a growth of about 3 per cent.

December sees sharper growth

"Revenue performance in December 2025 showed an even sharper rise. Passenger earnings for the month touched Rs 723.27 crore, including Rs 87.58 crore from suburban services and Rs 635.69 crore from non-suburban operations. This represents an increase of nearly 20 per cent over the Rs 604.40 crore earned in December last year" further added official.

"With suburban services continuing to shoulder the largest share of passenger movement, Central Railway reiterated its commitment to providing safe, economical, reliable and efficient travel for millions of daily commuters while sustaining overall growth in passenger transportation and revenue" official added.

