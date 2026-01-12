 Maharashtra Politics: Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal Accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis Of Misusing Institutions, Inducting Leaders With Crime Links | VIDEO
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misusing government institutions and inducting candidates with criminal backgrounds into the BJP, while also alleging large-scale irregularities in the state’s electoral rolls.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Pune, Jan 12: Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misusing government institutions as well as inducting candidates with criminal backgrounds into the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference in Solapur, Sapkal also alleged large-scale irregularities in the state's electoral rolls and claimed that the functioning of the Election Commission of India was “objectionable”.

Allegations on candidate selection

He said a person linked to a drug-related case was given candidature for the president's post in the recently concluded local body elections in Tuljapur, adding that people facing serious criminal charges were being “shielded” by the BJP.

West Bengal News: BJP–TMC Clash Erupts Over Abhishek Banerjee Posters At Vivekananda Ancestral Home
Thane Civic Polls 2026: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Releases Manifesto; Promises 260-Metre Tower, Traffic Relief, & Improved Connectivity
Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road
Mumbai Civic Health Crisis: NHM Funding Cut To Tertiary Hospitals Linked To Hemophilia Patient’s Death At KEM After Fatal Delay In Lifesaving Clotting Factors
The BJP had fielded candidates with criminal backgrounds across the state, he alleged.

Sapkal said Fadnavis believed the BJP was “the biggest party in the world” and was misusing government institutions to its advantage.

“There is an attempt to wipe out opponents by using money power and state machinery. This kind of politics is dangerous and undermines democracy,” the Congress leader alleged.

Concerns over electoral rolls

Speaking about electoral rolls, Sapkal claimed that names of around 60 lakh voters were deleted after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, while about 45 lakh new names were added.

“The question is where did these voters come from. The functioning of the Election Commission of India is objectionable,” he said.

