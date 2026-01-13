 Kalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: KDMC Polls Turn Violent In Dombivli After Cash-For-Votes Allegations, BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Injured | VIDEO
HomeMumbaiKalyan–Dombivli Civic Elections 2026: KDMC Polls Turn Violent In Dombivli After Cash-For-Votes Allegations, BJP–Shiv Sena (Shinde) Workers Injured | VIDEO

Campaigning for the KDMC elections turned violent in Dombivli’s Tukaram Nagar as BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers clashed for the second consecutive night over alleged cash distribution to voters. Four party office-bearers were injured, prompting police to deploy additional security and launch a probe.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
Police step up security in Dombivli’s Tukaram Nagar after BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers clashed repeatedly during the KDMC election campaign | File Photo

Kalyan, Jan 13: With just two days left for polling, the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) election campaign took a dramatic and violent turn in Dombivli’s Tukaram Nagar area, as workers of the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena clashed for the second consecutive night over allegations of cash being distributed to voters.

The flashpoint is Panel No. 29, where, despite being alliance partners across KDMC, the BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) are locked in a direct face-off, fielding four candidates each. The intense competition has pushed campaigning into a highly charged and volatile phase.

Two nights of clashes over alleged cash distribution

The first clash erupted on Sunday evening after Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidates alleged that BJP workers were distributing money to voters and claimed to have caught them red-handed. Heated arguments quickly escalated into physical violence, creating panic in the neighbourhood.

Tensions flared again on Monday late night, when rival groups once more came face to face in Tukaram Nagar over the same allegation, triggering another round of violent clashes and deepening fears of a law-and-order breakdown ahead of polling.

Four party office-bearers injured

In the back-to-back incidents, two BJP office-bearers and two Shiv Sena office-bearers sustained injuries. The violence also left key political figures hurt.

Among the seriously injured is Omkar Natekar, husband of BJP candidate Arya Natekar, who was rushed to a private hospital in Dombivli after being assaulted.

Nitin Patil, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) candidate from the same panel, was also injured in the clashes.

Both parties have accused each other of provoking violence and trying to derail the election process in a crucial ward.

Alliance partners turn rivals in Panel 29

While the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde group) are contesting the KDMC polls as allies, Panel No. 29 in Dombivli has emerged as an exception, with both parties putting up rival panels. The presence of eight candidates from the two alliance partners in a single panel has intensified the battle for votes, making it one of the most hotly contested and sensitive pockets of the election.

Local residents say the area has been under tension for the past two days, with large groups of party workers roaming the streets late into the night, leading to fear and uncertainty among voters.

Police step in, probe underway

The police have launched an investigation into both incidents and are verifying the allegations of cash-for-votes. Additional security has been deployed in the Tukaram Nagar area to prevent any further flare-ups as the campaign enters its final hours.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has levelled serious charges of vote-buying against BJP workers, insisting that the violence broke out after their cadres tried to stop the alleged illegal activity. The BJP, however, has flatly denied all allegations, calling them a political ploy to tarnish its image ahead of polling.

The police have launched an investigation into both incidents and are verifying the allegations of cash-for-votes. Additional security has been deployed in the Tukaram Nagar area to prevent any further flare-ups as the campaign enters its final hours.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has levelled serious charges of vote-buying against BJP workers, insisting that the violence broke out after their cadres tried to stop the alleged illegal activity. The BJP, however, has flatly denied all allegations, calling them a political ploy to tarnish its image ahead of polling.

