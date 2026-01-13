 'On Path To Great Victory': As Campaigning Ends, Devendra Fadnavis Signals Mahayuti’s Win In Maharashtra Civic Polls 2026
Ahead of the elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra on January 15, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti will cruise smoothly. His remarks came as campaigning ended today. Sharing a photo of himself riding a motorcycle, Fadnavis symbolically compared it to Mahayuti’s election journey towards a “great victory” across the state.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Civic polls 2026: With elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra just days away, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, January 13, expressed confidence that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is 'on the path to great victory.' His remarks came as campaigning for the civic polls concluded today.

Though the post was shared from Nagpur, his picture of riding a motorcycle drew a symbolic comparison with Mahayuti’s election journey across Maharashtra, describing it as ‘path to great victory'.

Earlier in Pune today, while speaking to reporters, Fadnavis also said that people have made up their minds to elect the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. "Be it Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik or Nagpur, in all major cities of the state, people have made up their minds to elect the BJP. This resolve will not change no matter what claims are made, or issues are raised," he said as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, polling for 29 municipal corporations across the state is scheduled to be held in a single phase on January 15. Polling for the 2,869 seats spread across 893 wards will begin at 7.30 am and conclude at 5.30 pm on January 15. A total of 3.48 crore eligible voters will decide the fate of 15,931 candidates, including 1,700 in Mumbai and 1,166 in Pune.

Number of seats parties are contesting

Speaking of Mumbai, the BJP is contesting 137 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 90, while the NCP is fighting separately on 94 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded 163 candidates, the MNS 52, the Congress 143 and the VBA 46 in the city.

Mahayuti's Manifesto For Mumbai

Earlier on Sunday, the BJP, Shiv Sena and RPI unveiled the Mahayuti alliance’s manifesto for the 2026 BMC elections, presenting a roadmap focused on improving Mumbai’s infrastructure and environmental sustainability. Key proposals include major upgrades to the suburban railway system, a 50 per cent fare concession for women on BEST buses, expansion of water transport, and a shift towards electric vehicles. Moreover, the alliance also plans to double the BEST bus fleet from 5,000 to 10,000 buses and promised to make Mumbai 'flood-free'.

Treating liquid waste, generating electricity from garbage, investing Rs 17,000 crore to improve air and water quality while reducing carbon emissions are also among the key focuses in the Mahayuti's manifesto.

