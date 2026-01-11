Cuffe Parade Residents Question Candidates From Wards 226 & 227 On Slum Encroachment, Hawkers, Air Quality Ahead Of Mumbai BMC Elections 2026

Mumbai: With polling for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026 approaching on January 15, civic concerns such as slum encroachment, illegal hawkers, traffic congestion and deteriorating infrastructure have taken centre stage in Cuffe Parade’s wards 226 and 227. The issues were raised during a “Meet Your Candidate” programme organised by the Cuffe Parade Residents’ Association (CPRA) in association with AGNI, where residents interacted directly with candidates contesting the civic polls. Candidates present included independent candidates Tejal Pawar and Laura D’Souza, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rehana Sheikh, Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Sushma Salvi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) representative Deepak Salian.

What are Cuffe Parade residents demanding?

Residents questioned them on shared concerns about slum encroachment, hawkers, traffic and poor road conditions. Several residents also flagged low youth participation in voting and urged candidates to actively engage younger voters in the democratic process.

During the interaction, residents recalled earlier assurances made by Rahul Narwekar in the Vidhan Sabha that Cuffe Parade would be made slum-free. However, locals said slum encroachments and hawkers continue to be among the most troublesome issues in the area, affecting the quality of life and access to basic amenities.

Ward 226: Focus on Environment and Civic Basics

Ward 226 has two candidates in the fray. Independent candidate Tejal Pawar and Makarand Narwekar. Pawar, a postgraduate with a background in clinical research, has worked at Tata Hospital and is projecting herself as a young and educated candidate. Pawar highlighted issues such as parking shortages, repeated and unnecessary road digging, traffic congestion, illegal encroachment of plots and rising pollution levels.

She promised increased plantation drives and improved water supply through new pipelines for the people. She also raised concerns over water pricing, claiming that residents in slum pockets often end up paying more for water than those living in high-rise buildings. Addressing slum encroachment in areas like Geeta Nagar and other settlements, she said unchecked growth needed urgent attention.

Ward 227: Four-Cornered Contest

On the other hand, Ward 227 has four candidates contesting. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Rehana Sheikh, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, stressed her experience in law enforcement while addressing voters. She said action would be taken against illegal encroachments, while legal hawkers would be allowed to continue earning their livelihood. Sheikh also promised better footpaths and improved accountability at the local level.

Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Sushma Salvi, a homemaker-turned-small business owner, said she understands household-level issues such as water scarcity, traffic congestion, garbage management and safety. She called for plantation drives and better upkeep of civic facilities.

Independent candidate Laura D’Souza presented a detailed manifesto focusing on participatory governance. Her proposals included monthly meetings with residents, holding contractors accountable for delayed or poor-quality work, wheelchair- and senior citizen–friendly pavements, and strict action against double parking. On pollution, she suggested phase-wise road repairs instead of large-scale digging to reduce dust.

Hawkers, Slums and Traffic Remain Key Concerns

Hawkers emerged as a major flashpoint across both wards. Citing figures, Laura said that Cuffe Parade has 40 hawkers in total, of which only 12 are legally licensed, while the rest operate illegally.

Figures indicate that while only around 260 huts may be officially recognised in certain areas, she claimed the number of illegal structures could be as high as 36,000. Though slum encroachment also drew sharp reactions, D’Souza also described the state of slum settlements as the result of years of neglect and stressed the need for humane solutions. “Slum residents deserve a better quality of life and proper housing, but not at the cost of others.”

On the other hand, a candidate from Ward 225, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Deepak Salian, who is contesting civic elections for the first time, alleged that political narratives are being used to create divisions between slum dwellers and high-rise residents. He claimed that slum residents are often made to believe that high-rise communities are responsible for their hardships, while residents of buildings are told that slums are the cause of civic stress.

Moreover, Salian further alleged that slum households pay significantly higher amounts for water, ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per month. If multiplied across 36,000 huts, he claimed this could translate to over Rs 3.60 crore a month, while, in comparison, he added, BMC water charges would amount to only Rs 30–40 lakh a month.

