 BMC Elections 2026: Ex-Colaba Corporator Makarand Narwekar Speaks On Slum Encroachments, Hawkers & Revamp Of Causeway | WATCH
Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Ex-Colaba Corporator Makarand Narwekar Speaks On Slum Encroachments, Hawkers & Revamp Of Causeway | WATCH

Makarand Narwekar said that though his term ended in 2022, the work for the civic area in Colaba continued, describing the last three to four years as a “dress rehearsal”. First elected as an Independent corporator in 2012, Narwekar later won in the 2017 BMC polls on a BJP ticket.

Afrida Rahman Ali
Updated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for 2026 draw closer, senior BJP leader and former Colaba corporator Makarand Narwekar has shared insights into the area’s civic journey during the prolonged election lull and also discussed upcoming development projects. This comes as BMC is set to witness polling in 227 electoral wards. Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

While exclusively speaking to Free Press Journal's Afrida Ali, he said that though his term ended in 2022, the work for the civic area continued, describing the last three to four years as a “dress rehearsal”. First elected as an Independent corporator in 2012, Narwekar later won in the 2017 BMC polls on a BJP ticket.

Personal reservoir for Colaba

Highlighting the development work in Colaba, Narwekar said residents were empowered to jointly execute several projects, including the creation of dump yards into gardens. He also called the ongoing water reservoir project a “game changer”, stating that a new reservoir is being constructed in Colaba to improve water supply in the southern tip of Mumbai. "The water will be transported from Malabar Hill reservoir to Colaba and then pumped to people's houses. I think that will change the way we have been receiving water from the corporation."

Problems of encroachments, slums and hawkers

The former corporator also spoke on complaints related to encroachments, slums and hawkers. He acknowledged that the issue affects not just Colaba but the entire city. Slum dwellers are the underprivileged people. There's always demand and supply, so there is a demand for labour, there's a demand for people and jobs. And, if slum encroachment has to be dealt with, it has to be dealt with at a much larger level."

Pedestrianisation of Colaba

Narwekar said he has consistently pushed for pedestrianisation in Colaba. He revealed that funds were sanctioned after approaching Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, leading to projects such as the Kala Ghoda walking plaza, where cars are not allowed. The former corporator also spoke on plans to revamp Colaba Causeway, where he said that funds are already sanctioned, adding that tenders are expected to be processed after elections.

Moreover, he also expressed confidence that once the Colaba Causeway project is implemented, "people will have a totally different causeway to experience as far as the hawking goes and the experience of walking on the pavements."

