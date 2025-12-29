NMMC Elections 2026: Sajag Nagarik Manch Issues Charter Of Demands, Links Electoral Support To Transparency Commitments

Sajag Nagarik Manch releases a charter of demands ahead of NMMC elections, calling for transparency, accountability and citizen-centric governance | X @DaniSudhir

Navi Mumbai, Dec 29: Ahead of the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections, the Sajag Nagarik Manch has released a detailed charter of demands that lays emphasis on transparency and accountability.

The citizens’ forum has made it clear that electoral support will be extended only to candidates who publicly commit to these demands, irrespective of party affiliation.

Demand For Financial Transparency In Civic Projects

At the top of the charter is the demand for complete financial transparency, with the forum insisting that details of every rupee spent on each municipal project be made available to taxpayers on the civic body’s website and dedicated communication apps. It has also sought full public disclosure of the utilisation of corporators’ funds at the ward level.

Infrastructure Reforms And Citizen Participation

To address chronic infrastructure issues, the Manch has demanded a mandatory road-with-utility-duct policy, aimed at preventing repeated digging of roads for cables, gas pipelines and drainage works. Regular ward-level area meetings have been proposed to ensure greater citizen participation in municipal decision-making.

Key Civic And Social Sector Reforms Proposed

Among key civic reforms, the forum has called for flat-wise property tax assessment instead of consolidated billing for housing societies, primary healthcare centres in every ward, and a higher allocation for education with the implementation of the “as many classes, so many teachers” policy.

Measures To Prevent Repeat Expenditure And Ensure Accountability

To curb repeated expenditure on the same works, the charter demands the adoption of a geo-tagging and project history sheet system, along with fixed guarantee periods for all civic projects. For administrative efficiency and accountability, the Manch has sought mandatory biometric attendance for municipal staff and officers and stronger enforcement of the Right to Services Act.

Focus On Labour Welfare And E-Governance

Labour welfare features prominently in the demands, with the forum calling for equal pay for equal work and free healthcare services for sanitation workers, fumigation staff and all contract workers. It has also stressed the need to strengthen e-governance through an e-file system to reduce corruption and improve transparency.

Appeal To Voters Ahead Of Civic Polls

The Sajag Nagarik Manch has urged voters to evaluate candidates based on their willingness to support these demands, asserting that transparent governance is essential for a functioning urban democracy.

