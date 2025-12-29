Thane Sessions Court Grants Bail To Mira-Bhayandar Police Sub-Inspector In Domestic Harassment Case, Notes Allegations Were Enhanced After FIR

Thane Sessions Court grants bail to a Mira-Bhayandar police sub-inspector in a matrimonial dispute case, observing that allegations were enhanced after the FIR | Representative Image

Thane, Dec 29: The Thane Sessions Court has granted bail to a police sub-inspector attached to the Mira-Bhayandar Police Commissionerate, who was arrested in a case of criminal intimidation and causing harm registered on the complaint of his estranged wife.

While allowing the bail application, the court observed that the allegations against the accused appeared to have been enhanced after the registration of the FIR, indicating an apparent attempt to improve the case at a later stage.

Custody Cannot Be Indefinite, Court Observes

The court noted that the applicant had been in judicial custody for about a month and could not be kept behind bars indefinitely under the pretext that the investigation was ongoing. It held that the allegations levelled against him were a matter of trial and would have to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

“No purpose would be served by keeping the applicant behind bars since his physical custody is not required for further investigation,” the court observed, adding that the veracity of the allegations could be tested during trial, which was likely to take a considerable time to conclude.

Witness Tampering Concerns Addressed Through Conditions

The court further stated that apprehensions raised by the prosecution regarding possible tampering with witnesses could be addressed by imposing appropriate conditions, and therefore the applicant deserved to be enlarged on bail.

Attempt To Murder Charge Added Later

In its order, the court referred to the fact that the applicant was arrested on November 18, 2025. Subsequently, a supplementary statement of the complainant was recorded, wherein she alleged that the accused had attempted to kill her by strangulating her with an electric wire and a pillow, following which an offence under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, was added.

Although the investigating officer had seized an electric wire and a pillow, the court pointed out that there was no medical evidence to support the allegation of an attempt to kill. It also noted that such serious allegations did not find mention in the original FIR and appeared to have been made in the backdrop of ongoing matrimonial disputes.

Prosecution’s Version Of Events

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to May 2024, when the couple got married. The complainant alleged that after the marriage on May 26, 2024, she began residing in Nanded, where the applicant allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from her for the construction of a house.

She further alleged that other accused persons assaulted and abused her during this period. On August 19, 2024, she moved to Bhayandar to live with the applicant, where he allegedly confined her to a room.

It was further alleged that on September 8, 2024, the applicant and other accused again demanded Rs 10 lakh and household articles, assaulted her, and obtained her stridhan, including gold ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh.

Allegations Of Depression And Arrest

The complainant also claimed that she later came to know that the applicant was suffering from depression, following which a police complaint was lodged, leading to his arrest.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution argued that releasing the applicant would hamper the investigation and create a possibility of tampering with prosecution witnesses.

It further submitted that custodial interrogation was necessary for proper investigation and recovery of the alleged stridhan, and that a strong prima facie case was made out.

Accused Denies Charges

The applicant, however, denied all allegations, contending that he had been falsely implicated and that the case was frivolous. He argued that there was no necessity for custodial interrogation and sought his release on bail, which was ultimately granted by the court with conditions.

