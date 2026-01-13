Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Alleges 'Vote Jihad'; Shares Video Of Muslim Men Urging Residents To Vote Against BJP

Mumbai: With just a few days to go for the upcoming Maharashtra Civic elections 2026, a video shared by Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane showing Muslim men urging residents to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going viral on social media. Rane questioned and asked, "If this is not 'vote jihad, ' then what is it?"

In the video shared by Rane, the Muslim men are seen going door to door and chanting, "Wake up, and go to vote against the person who stopped Azan. Number 4 ko vote do. BJP ke Khilaf vote do. Utho sonewala, utho. When will you wake up, if not now? (Vote against the BJP. Get up, all who are sleeping." However, where and in which area the video was shot is currently unknown.

Earlier on January 6, Rane has issued a graphic and inflammatory warning to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. While speaking at a public gathering, Rane used highly provocative language, threatening to physically drag Owaisi by his "pajama string" (pajama ka naada) to witness the alleged effects of "Love Jihad". A video of his controversial statement has surfaced on the internet ahead of the BMC elections 2026

The BMC elections and other civic body polls in the state are set to take place in a single phase on 15 January, with counting and results scheduled for 16 January. With 2,600 polling locations, which is 300 more than the 2,300 used during the 2024 Maharashtra state Assembly elections.

Approximately 10,231 polling booths have been arranged across government, cooperative and private premises to minimise crowding and ensure seamless voting citywide. The civic election, taking place after nearly nine years, will see around 1,03,44,315 voters exercise their rights and decide the fate of 1,700 candidates on January 15. A total of 10,231 polling booths have been set up, of which 4,704 are in government premises, 782 within cooperative societies and the remaining 5,125 in private premises.

