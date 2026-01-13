Abu Salem An ‘International Criminal’, Can Be Granted Only Two-Day Emergency Parole: Maharashtra Govt To HC

Gangster Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, was an “international criminal” and hence can be granted only two-day emergency parole along with police protection, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday. | File Pic

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem, convicted in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case, was an “international criminal” and hence can be granted only two-day emergency parole along with police protection, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

Parole Plea Hearing

The submission was made during the hearing in a plea by Salem seeking 14 days parole citing his elder brother’s death.

Public prosecutor Mankhuwar Deshmukh said since Salem was an “international criminal”, it was not possible to grant him a 14 days parole. “The prisons authority has said he can be given two days parole along with police escort, the cost of which he will have to bear,” Deshmukh told a bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak.

However, Salem’s advocate, Farhana Shah, said two days would not be enough as he has to travel to his hometown in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. “There is also no need for any police escort. He has been in jail for over two decades and is seeking emergency parole,” Shah said. She also emphasised that Salem was an Indian citizen.

The court directed the government to file an affidavit stating their apprehension to grant Salem 14 days parole and kept the matter for further hearing next week.

Defence Objection

Salem had filed the petition in December 2025 seeking parole as his elder brother Abu Hakim Ansari passed away in November, 2025. He had said his plea got delayed due to the Christmas court vacation.

He had initially applied for an emergency 14 day parole before the jail authorities to attend the last rites and related rituals of his brother on November 15, 2025 itself. However, the same was rejected by an order dated November 20, 2025, his petition stated.

His plea points out that since his arrest in November 2005, he has been in jail and was only granted parole leaves of few days after the death of his mother and also of his step mother.

