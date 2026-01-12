 Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy Announces Second Edition Of Ek Pind Ek Lohri In Navi Mumbai
The Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy has announced the second Ek Pind Ek Lohri festival on January 17, 2026, at DY Patil College ground, Navi Mumbai. The initiative, launched in 2025, celebrates Punjabi culture, music, bhangra, and community unity. The academy aims to expand the festival statewide in the coming years while preserving the rich cultural heritage of Punjab.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
article-image
executive chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Bal Malkit Singh. | X @BalMalkitSingh

Mumbai: After the success of its first-ever Sanjhi Lohri celebration, the Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Government of Maharashtra, has announced the second edition of the unique initiative – Ek Pind Ek Lohri, to be held on Saturday, January 17, 2026, in Navi Mumbai.

Concept of unified celebration

Launched in January 2025, Ek Pind Ek Lohri is celebrated as one unified community event, replacing multiple fragmented gatherings. The inaugural celebration at the DY Patil College ground witnessed enthusiastic participation, vibrant cultural performances, and a strong spirit of unity. This year, too, the event will be held at the same venue.

Encouraged by the public response and cultural impact of the first year, the academy has decided to continue and strengthen this movement in its second year, with a larger vision of spreading Ek Pind Ek Lohri across the state in the coming years. The initiative aims not only to celebrate a festival but also to reinforce social harmony, collective participation, and the preservation of Punjab’s rich cultural heritage, the academy stated.

article-image

Academy statement

“The overwhelming success of the first Sanjhi Lohri – Ek Pind Ek Lohri has reaffirmed the strength of unity in our cultural traditions. Encouraged by the heartfelt response from the community, the Maharashtra Punjabi Sahitya Academy is proud to announce the second year of this initiative on Saturday. Our vision is to transform Ek Pind Ek Lohri into a statewide movement across Maharashtra, celebrating togetherness while preserving and promoting the rich Punjabi cultural heritage," said Bal Malkit Singh, executive chairman, Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, Government of Maharashtra.

This year's event will be grander than last year's, with traditional music and energetic bhangra, Singh added. "The success of the first year has reinforced the belief that cultural traditions thrive best when celebrated together," said Singh.

