 Maharashtra Civic Elections 2026 | 'BJP Trying To Subvert Democracy': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Saffron Party Over Alleged Cash Distribution In Dombivali
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad accused the BJP of distributing cash to voters in Dombivli ahead of the KDMC elections, alleging attempts to subvert democracy. A video purportedly showed BJP workers offering money during campaigning. Shiv Sena candidate Nitin Patil claimed envelopes containing Rs 3,000 each were recovered, totalling nearly Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:15 PM IST
Dombivali: Ahead of the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation polls, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged cash distribution done by workers of saffron party in the Tukaram Nagar area of Dombivali's panel no 29.

In a tweet on X, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad alleged that BJP is trying to subvert democracy." She further added that, "This is the reason why their leaders are going on news channels and confidently claiming they will get the majority in corporation elections without a single vote being cast."

The video showed each house given an envelope inside the BJP flyer containing Rs 2000-Rs 3000 cash. Earlier on Sunday, Sena candidate Nitin Patil and independent nominee Ravi Patil claimed that they had received information that BJP activists were distributing money to voters inside the Dashrath Bhuwan building.

Patil claimed that several envelopes containing cash were recovered from them. Each envelope contained Rs 3,000, and around 15 to 20 such envelopes were found, totalling nearly Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000.

Speaking of Panel 29, Shiv Sena and BJP are locked in a direct contest without any local alliance. This has made the ward one of the most keenly watched battlegrounds in Dombivli. BJP Kalyan district president Nandu Parab termed the allegations "false and baseless." He claimed that Shiv Sena workers had "forcibly stuffed money" into the hands of BJP activists to frame them and create a controversy.

The KDMC has 122 wards, and the BJP had allotted two tickets to North Indian candidates as part of its alliance arrangement.

