 Navi Mumbai Crime: Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Raids Spa In CBD Sector 17, Rescues 15 Women, Arrests Owner And Cleaner
The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Crime Branch conducted a raid on 'Magic Moment Wellness Spa' in CBD Sector 17, which was allegedly running a prostitution racket under the guise of massage and spa services. Fifteen women were rescued during the operation, and the spa owner, along with a cleaning staff member, has been arrested.

Raina Assainar
article-image
Anti-Human Trafficking Unit raids Magic Moment Wellness Spa in Navi Mumbai, rescues 15 women, and arrests spa owner and cleaner

Arrests Made

The arrested individuals, identified as spa owner Mangesh Sanjay Bandodkar (32) and cleaner Pankaj Narayan Mane (42), have been remanded in police custody until October 4 by the court.

Intelligence and Undercover Operation

According to Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, information was received that women were being forced into prostitution at the spa.

Acting on verified intelligence, the unit sent an undercover customer to the spa on September 27, during which the spa allegedly accepted Rs 6,000 for prostitution services. Police then raided the premises.

Details of Rescued Women

The rescued women included two from Thailand, one from Nepal, and others from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Interrogation revealed that the women were coerced into prostitution by the spa management.

Case Registered and Investigation Ongoing

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit has registered a case against the accused under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act at CBD Police Station. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.

