 Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team

Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team

In a significant leap toward gender inclusivity and empowerment, Western Railway is rewriting the rulebook by placing women at the forefront of critical technical roles traditionally dominated by men.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Women technicians maintaining EMU rakes at Mumbai’s carsheds, exemplifying gender inclusivity in critical railway operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant leap toward gender inclusivity and empowerment, Western Railway is rewriting the rulebook by placing women at the forefront of critical technical roles traditionally dominated by men.

From maintaining Mumbai’s high-tech EMU rakes (local trains) to managing high-voltage traction systems, women technicians and supervisors are proving that skill, dedication, and precision have no gender.

Deployment Across Key Hubs

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, nearly 100 female technicians and supervisors have been deployed across the EMU carsheds at Mumbai Central, Kandivali, and Virar — key hubs responsible for the upkeep of 112 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes (local trains) that form the backbone of Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

FPJ Shorts
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
'India Humaare Baap Nahin Hai': Pakistan Fan Issues Apology After Video Of His Angry Rant Over Team's Crushing Defeat In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Goes Viral
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness Pledge
Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen
Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

These rakes, powered by state-of-the-art 3-phase AC (25 kV) technology, undergo rigorous maintenance schedules every 60 and 240 days respectively, covering 45 critical checks including safety clearances, lubrication, and battery inspections.

Excellence in Operations

“These women are not just participants; they are leading the way in ensuring that our rakes ( local trains) operate with maximum safety and efficiency,” said an official .“They have consistently demonstrated technical prowess and an unwavering commitment to achieving zero failure operations.”

Pioneering All-Women Traction Team

A standout initiative in Western Railway’s push for gender diversity is the formation of Mumbai’s first all-women traction maintenance team at the Mahalaxmi Traction Substation. This pioneering team is responsible for the maintenance of complex 25 kV and 110 kV AC Traction equipment — essential for uninterrupted suburban train services. Trained intensively in high-voltage safety protocols, the team has now taken over full-fledged independent operations at the substation.

Changing Mindsets

“This initiative reflects a paradigm shift — not just within the railways but in societal mindsets,” said a senior official. “It’s a strong message that competence, not gender, defines one’s ability to handle high-stakes responsibilities.”

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

Empowering Women in Critical Roles

"The formation of this team not only marks a milestone for Western Railway but also reflects its progressive vision and commitment to diversity in technical and operational domains. By empowering women to lead in critical infrastructure roles, Western Railway continues to inspire transformation and pave the way for a more inclusive future" further added an official.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Planning Travel From Upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport? Check Out Premium Hotels Within...

Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena

Mumbai News: Vijay Kumar Takes Charge As Central Railway General Manager, Succeeds Dharam Veer Meena

Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Launches 'Swachhata Pakhwada 2025', Officers And Staff Take Cleanliness...

Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

Panvel Armed Robbery: Jeweller, Staff Assaulted By Fake Cops; Gold & Cash Worth ₹34.28 Lakh Stolen

Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance...

Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance...