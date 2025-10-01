Mumbai News: Western Railway Empowers Female Technicians, Launches All-Women Traction Maintenance Team

Women technicians maintaining EMU rakes at Mumbai’s carsheds, exemplifying gender inclusivity in critical railway operations | File Photo

Mumbai: In a significant leap toward gender inclusivity and empowerment, Western Railway is rewriting the rulebook by placing women at the forefront of critical technical roles traditionally dominated by men.

From maintaining Mumbai’s high-tech EMU rakes (local trains) to managing high-voltage traction systems, women technicians and supervisors are proving that skill, dedication, and precision have no gender.

Deployment Across Key Hubs

According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, nearly 100 female technicians and supervisors have been deployed across the EMU carsheds at Mumbai Central, Kandivali, and Virar — key hubs responsible for the upkeep of 112 Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) rakes (local trains) that form the backbone of Mumbai’s suburban rail network.

These rakes, powered by state-of-the-art 3-phase AC (25 kV) technology, undergo rigorous maintenance schedules every 60 and 240 days respectively, covering 45 critical checks including safety clearances, lubrication, and battery inspections.

Excellence in Operations

“These women are not just participants; they are leading the way in ensuring that our rakes ( local trains) operate with maximum safety and efficiency,” said an official .“They have consistently demonstrated technical prowess and an unwavering commitment to achieving zero failure operations.”

Pioneering All-Women Traction Team

A standout initiative in Western Railway’s push for gender diversity is the formation of Mumbai’s first all-women traction maintenance team at the Mahalaxmi Traction Substation. This pioneering team is responsible for the maintenance of complex 25 kV and 110 kV AC Traction equipment — essential for uninterrupted suburban train services. Trained intensively in high-voltage safety protocols, the team has now taken over full-fledged independent operations at the substation.

Changing Mindsets

“This initiative reflects a paradigm shift — not just within the railways but in societal mindsets,” said a senior official. “It’s a strong message that competence, not gender, defines one’s ability to handle high-stakes responsibilities.”

Empowering Women in Critical Roles

"The formation of this team not only marks a milestone for Western Railway but also reflects its progressive vision and commitment to diversity in technical and operational domains. By empowering women to lead in critical infrastructure roles, Western Railway continues to inspire transformation and pave the way for a more inclusive future" further added an official.

