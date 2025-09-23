 Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing Rainwater In Oshiwara
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) developer, Chandiwala Developers, for pumping rainwater and releasing it directly on the road in Oshiwara. Taking serious note of the damaged road, the BMC administration registered the complaint at the Oshiwara police station.

Devashri Bhujbal
Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:14 PM IST
Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) developer, Chandiwala Developers, for pumping rainwater and releasing it directly on the road in Oshiwara.

Complaint Filed Over Road Damage

Taking serious note of the damaged road, the BMC administration registered the complaint at the Oshiwara police station. The police have registered a case under Section 125 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, and Sections 115 (a) and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951.

Unauthorized Rainwater Discharge

BMC officials said that the SRA developer of the rehabilitation project on Oshiwara Udyan Marg, without any permission, pumped out the accumulated rainwater on the project site using a dewatering pump and released it directly on the road.

Recurring Road Damage

Oshiwara Garden is located on Swami Vivekananda Marg, Jogeshwari West. The concretisation of this road is scheduled to start in October 2025. Meanwhile, potholes resurfaced on this road multiple times this monsoon, which were refilled four to five times, including on September 22.

It was found that the released rainwater by the developer on the road was causing repeated potholes, and Chandiwala Developers had also not taken necessary measures to drain the rainwater from the project site.

