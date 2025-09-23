Mumbai: BMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structures At Benefice Business House, Lower Parel |

Mumbai: The BMC has launched a demolition drive against Benefice Business House in Lower Parel for unauthorised construction carried out in violation of the Floor Space Index (FSI) regulations set by the municipal authority. As part of the ongoing operation, one illegal structure within the premises has already been removed, while demolition of two additional unauthorised constructions is currently underway.

After the inspection by BMC's G /South ward the illegal constructions were identified at three locations within the Business House, including an unauthorised addition of 210.8 square meters on the eastern floor of Unit 1C, 260 square meters at Units 3A and 4A, and 166 square meters at Units 3C and 4C.

As per the BMC's official press release between September 16 and 19, 2025, demolition of the unauthorised structure at Unit 1C was completed by the Buildings and Factories Department of the G (South) ward, while demolition work continues at Units 3A, 4A, 3C, and 4C.

Last month, the BMC conducted an inspection of several commercial establishments located within the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel. During the operation, the civic body identified and demolished numerous unauthorised structures.

One such premise, originally sanctioned for use as a garment and tailoring shop, had been illegally converted into a bar, wine shop, and dining area spanning both the ground and first floors. Additionally, the inspection revealed several violations of FSI regulations, including illegal constructions in open spaces, further compounding the extent of non-compliance.

