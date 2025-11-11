Thane: GRP–Central Railway Rift Deepens Over Technical Report In Mumbra Train Accident That Claimed 5 Lives | File Photo

Mumbai: A fresh tussle has erupted between the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Central Railway (CR) over a technical report that formed the basis of an FIR filed against two CR engineers in connection with the June 9 Mumbra train accident, which killed five passengers and injured nine others.

According to sources, Railway officials claim they had sought access to the report, but the GRP allegedly refused to share it. The GRP, however, has refuted these allegations, asserting that no formal request for the document was ever received from the railway authorities. According to GRP officials, the investigation into the Mumbra tragedy is still in progress.

A senior GRP source said: “The investigation is underway. Once the chargesheet is submitted in court, the entire report and related documents will be accessible to everyone,” the source said.

About The Controversy

The controversy centres around a detailed technical assessment conducted by the Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Matunga, which was commissioned by the GRP to ascertain the cause of the accident. The VJTI report, submitted on October 14, reportedly highlighted lapses in track maintenance and inspection practices. According to the FIR, the GRP had written to VJTI on July 15, seeking a comprehensive technical analysis after initially urging the institute on July 7 to coordinate with the concerned government departments.

Based on the report’s findings, the GRP alleged that Assistant Divisional Engineer Vishal Dolas and Senior Section Engineer Samar Yadav failed to conduct necessary maintenance work on the affected track section. The FIR was registered on November 1, holding the two Central Railway officials responsible for negligence leading to the accident.

