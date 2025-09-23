Bombay HC Questions PIL Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray, Advises Affected Citizens To Approach Court

MNS chief Raj Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the maintainability of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a city based lawyer seeking registration of an FIR against MNS chief Raj Thackeray for allegedly assaulting citizens for not speaking in Marathi.

About The PIL

The PIL filed by advocate Ghanshyam Upadhyay has sought registration against Thackeray and his party workers for repeatedly targeting non-Marathi-speaking citizens, especially from North India.

His advocate, Subhash Jha, argued that the political party often targeted non-Marathi-speaking citizens before the elections. Citing a Supreme Court judgement, Jha submitted that the apex court has clearly said that the state must ensure that violence by political parties and workers do not take place and the same should be dealt with iron hands.

He said that they have written to the Election Commission of India and State Election Commission to de-recognize the political party. “We have given instances. These are not solitary instances, but they are rampant. Especially when elections are round the corner,” Jha said, adding that the civic elections would be held.

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad remarked that the affected persons could approach the court. “Why a Public Interest Litigation (PIL)?” the bench asked.

To this Jha replied that it affected a large number of people. “It affects a large number of people. How can anyone be targeted for their language?” he said.

On a court query, Jha said that they had sent complaints to the deputy Inspector General of police, commissioner of police. The bench then said they would have to hear the issue in detail, as it has questioned the maintainability of the PIL.

Earlier, Upadhyay had filed a PIL in the Supreme Court seeking the withdrawal of recognition granted to MNS, alleging that the party routinely engages in acts that threaten national unity. The PIL highlighted a rally held on July 5, where Thackeray allegedly incited violence by suggesting that those who do not speak Marathi should be “hit below their eardrums”. He also reportedly mocked Hindi-speaking states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan, saying, “If Hindi couldn’t solve the economic problems of those states, how will its imposition solve Maharashtra’s issues?”

The apex court had, however, asked Upadhyay to approach the high court with his grievance.

Hence, he filed the PIL in HC. It will now come for hearing in due course of time.

