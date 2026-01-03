 Navi Mumbai: Newborn Baby Girl Rescued In Rabale After Being Abandoned In Open, Police Register Case Against Unknown Person
The baby girl was found in the early hours of December 28 behind a shop in the Siddharth Nagar area of Rabale village. Omkar Vaity (23), a Rabale resident, noticed the newborn wrapped in a bag while he was heading out around 4.30 am to refuel his two-wheeler. He immediately informed the police.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
An unidentified person has been booked by Rabale police after a newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the Rabale area of Ghansoli. | Representational image

Newborn Found Behind Shop in Siddharth Nagar During Early Morning Hours

Police rushed to the spot and found that the baby had been born only a short while earlier and had been left in the open. The infant was taken into custody and admitted to Rajmata Jijau Hospital in Airoli for medical treatment.

Infant Shifted to Hospital for Immediate Medical Care

“The newborn is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stable. A case has been registered against the unidentified person who abandoned the baby, and further investigation is underway,” a Rabale police officer said.

Police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area to trace the person responsible for abandoning the newborn. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of senior police officials.

