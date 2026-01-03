Rabale Man’s Suicide: Wife And Maternal Uncle Booked For Alleged Abetment After Claims Of Harassment And Distress

Rabale MIDC police last week registered a case against a woman and her maternal uncle for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, who was found dead at his residence in Rabale nearly three months ago. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Rabale MIDC police last week registered a case against a woman and her maternal uncle for allegedly abetting the suicide of her husband, who was found dead at his residence in Rabale nearly three months ago, police said.

Victim Found Dead at Home; Incident Dates Back to September

The victim, a 27-year-old man residing in the Sai Nagar area, allegedly died by suicide on September 25. Police said the case was registered last week following a complaint by the deceased man’s family, who alleged that sustained mental harassment by the wife and her uncle drove him to take the extreme step.

According to the complaint, the man had married the woman in June last year and the couple initially lived together. However, frequent disputes reportedly arose after the husband allegedly discovered that the woman was in a romantic relationship with her maternal uncle and was in constant contact with him through phone calls and chats.

Police said attempts were made to resolve the dispute, including intervention by family members. On September 24, the woman’s parents visited the Rabale residence to mediate, but the woman allegedly left the house with them following an argument.

Alleged Relationship and Continuous Contact Triggered Conflict

The complainants further alleged that obscene videos linked to the woman were sent to the victim’s Instagram account on the same day, causing him severe humiliation and mental distress. The family suspects that the woman’s maternal uncle was responsible for sending the objectionable content.

Unable to cope with the alleged harassment, the man was found hanging at his home the following morning, police said.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint, Rabale MIDC police registered a case under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for abetment to suicide.

“We are examining social media accounts, digital evidence and other relevant material. Further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/