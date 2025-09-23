Mumbai: NGT Rejects Plea Against Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat Renovation | File Pic

Mumbai: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has dismissed an appeal against renovation of actor Shah Rukh Khan’s seafacing residence in Bandra, Mannat.

About The Appeal

The appeal was filed by activist Santosh Daundkar, who alleged that the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) had erred in granting Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovation on January 3. The tribunal, however, rejected the plea at the admission stage, holding that the appeal had “no force”.

The tribunal bench, presided over by Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and Dr Vijay Kulkarni, noted that the proposed construction at Mannat fell within a CRZ-II area on the landward side of the existing road and fixed structures, making it permissible under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019. The clearance was, therefore, issued subject to conditions specified in the impugned order.

The tribunal noted that Mannat, located at CTS (city title survey) 859, 860, 861, and 862 of Bandra H-West ward already existed prior to the grant of CRZ permission and that the proposed work involved only the addition of two floors – the 7th and 8th upper residential floors, comprising one duplex flat with an internal staircase above the existing 6th floor. With this, the existing low-rise building would consist of two basement levels, a ground floor, and eight upper residential floors, with a total height of 37.54 metres.

The clearance also recorded that as per the Development Plan (DP 2034), the plot falls in a residential zone and is not reserved for any public purpose, and that the project proponent (PP) had obtained plan approval from the BMC on November 7, 2024. The bench further recorded that when asked to identify procedural errors in the clearance process, Daundkar’s counsel merely reiterated earlier grounds without providing substantive responses or producing the CRZ NOC dated June 23, 2008. The tribunal also questioned why this 2008 NOC was not challenged at the relevant time.

