Mumbai News: Retired Police Officer Duped Of ₹22.40 Lakh By Fraudster Promising SRA Flat And Commercial Shop

Mumbai: The Chunabhatti police have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against Sudhir Madhukar Patil for allegedly duping a retired police sub-inspector of Rs22.40 lakh by promising a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) flat and a commercial shop.

Background of the Victim and Introduction to the Accused

According to the FIR, the complainant, Mahesh Laxman Juvatkar, 65, a retired police sub-inspector, resides at an MHADA colony in Sahakar Nagar, Kurla (East). Juvatkar retired from police service on May 31, 2017. In 2015, his neighbour Dhanaji Mhatre introduced him to Sudhir Patil, claiming that Patil was involved in buying and selling SRA properties.

As Juvatkar was nearing retirement, he wished to purchase a residential flat and a commercial shop for his son’s business. Patil allegedly offered to arrange a shop for Rs20 lakh and a residential room for Rs25 lakh. Trusting him, Juvatkar arranged money from his savings and borrowed funds from relatives.

Between September 9, 2015 and September 17, 2015, Juvatkar allegedly transferred a total of Rs45 lakh—Rs20 lakh to Patil’s account at Chembur Nagarik Sahakari Bank, Rs10 lakh to the account of Patil’s nephew Manoj Mhatre, Rs10 lakh to Patil’s relative Thorat, and Rs5 lakh to one Vimal Wawale.

Partial Refund and Monthly Payments

Later, when Juvatkar’s son expressed disinterest in the SRA shop and flat, Juvatkar asked for a refund. Patil returned Rs20 lakh taken for the commercial shop but failed to refund the remaining Rs25 lakh meant for the residential room. Instead, Patil claimed that a room would be allotted under the SRA scheme and further stated that the developer was paying rent for the room. He paid Juvatkar Rs10,000 per month for 36 months, totalling Rs3.60 lakh.

However, since 2018, Patil allegedly stopped making payments and began giving evasive responses. Juvatkar later discovered that Patil had purchased a room owned by Vimal Wawale for Rs14.50 lakh and allegedly resold it to him for Rs25 lakh, without actually handing over possession.

Repeated Cheating and Misuse of Funds

Despite repeated demands, Patil neither provided the promised house nor returned the remaining amount. Juvatkar also learned that Patil had allegedly cheated several others in a similar manner.

In his complaint, Juvatkar further alleged that Patil used the cheated money to purchase land in Kurmarli village in Pen taluka of Raigad district in the name of his wife, Yamuna Sudhir Patil, where he developed a resort named “Omkar” along with a fish pond.

Based on the complaint, the Chunabhatti police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Act, and are conducting further investigation.

