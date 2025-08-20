Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge

Crime Branch Unit 12 arrested a repeat offender near Malad’s Times of India bridge with an illegal revolver and bullet | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Crime Branch (DCB) CID Unit 12, Dahisar, arrested a 37-year-old man carrying an illegal firearm and live bullet near the Times of India bridge, Raheja Tower, Malad East, following a tip-off.

FIR Registered Under Arms Act and Police Provisions

The accused, identified as Mahesh Govind Thakur, was found in possession of a country-made revolver and one live bullet worth around Rs 20,600. A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, at Kurar police station. The investigation has now been taken over by Unit 12.

Long Criminal History of the Accused

According to police, a trap was laid based on reliable information, and Thakur was apprehended before he could flee. Police records show Thakur is a repeat offender with at least nine prior cases against him, including serious charges of robbery, sexual assault, and possession of arms.

His past criminal history includes Dahisar Police have been registered an FIR in 2021 under IPC Sections 397 (robbery), 447, 323, 504, 506(2), 34 r/w M.P. Act. DCB CID registered an FIR in 2014 under Arms Act.

Goregaon Police filed FIR in 2010 under IPC Sections 399, 402 (dacoity preparation) and Amboli Police have been filed an FIR in 2014 under IPC Sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape).

Authorities Highlight Significance of Arrest

Five house-breaking and theft (HBT) cases at Goregaon police station. Police said Thakur’s arrest is a significant step in curbing the circulation of illegal firearms in Mumbai. Further probe is underway.