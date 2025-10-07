Mumbai Traffic Alert! Police Issue Advisory Ahead Of Global Fintech Fest 2025 In BKC; Congestion Expected Till Oct 9 |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police issued a public advisory warning motorists of potential traffic congestion in and around the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) from October 7 to 9, as the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 is set to take place at the Jio World Centre. The three-day international event is expected to draw a massive turnout of delegates, policymakers, industry leaders and global dignitaries, leading authorities to urge commuters to plan their travel routes and schedules in advance to avoid delays.

In an advisory posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police stated, “In view of a major global event scheduled at Bandra Kurla Complex from 7th to 9th October 2025, a large number of attendees are expected, leading to traffic congestion in and around the BKC area. Motorists are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.”

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Attend Event

Recognised as the world’s largest fintech gathering, the Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together key figures from across the financial and technology sectors to discuss innovation, policy, and global cooperation. Among the event’s most anticipated highlights will be keynote addresses by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Bilateral Talks Between PM Modi & UK PM Starmer In Mumbai

Starmer’s visit to India, his first since assuming office, will take place from October 8 to 9. During this visit, he and Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to hold bilateral discussions in Mumbai on October 9 to review the progress made under the India–UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The meeting, aligned with the Vision 2035 roadmap, will focus on strengthening collaboration in priority sectors such as trade, defence, technology, climate action, healthcare and education.

Traffic Woes In BKC Due To High-profile Event

Given the scale of the summit and the expected movement of high-profile delegations, the BKC area, home to major financial institutions such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and several leading banks including ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank, is likely to experience heavy vehicular traffic.

Traffic authorities have advised commuters, office-goers, and residents in the vicinity to use alternative routes, carpool where possible and rely on public transportation to reduce congestion. Additional traffic personnel will be deployed to manage vehicle flow and ensure minimal disruption throughout the event.

