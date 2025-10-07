Mumbai News: BMC’s ₹3,500-Crore Manori Desalination Project Advances As GVPR Engineers Emerge Lowest Bidder

BMC’s Manori desalination project moves forward with GVPR Engineers as the lowest bidder amid cost review | File Photo

Mumbai: After more than a year and a half of persistent efforts, the BMC’s ambitious desalination initiative in Manori village in the western suburbs is finally moving forward. Hyderabad-based company GVPR Engineers Limited has been identified as the lowest bidder; however, its quoted price is 26% above the BMC’s estimated budget.

The technical advisory committee will now carefully examine this price discrepancy before entering into negotiations with the company to ensure a viable and cost-effective agreement.

Tender and Bidding Details

The BMC floated a tender on December 4, 2023, for the construction of a desalination plant on a 12-hectare plot in Manori village. After four unsuccessful attempts, the project finally attracted interest from several prominent firms.

Upon opening Packet C, GVPR Engineers Limited emerged as the lowest bidder. The company is already engaged in the design, construction, and operation of the 337 million litres per day (MLD) of BMC's Ghatkopar Sewage Treatment Plant.

BMC to Review Quoted Price

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, “The technical advisory committee will review the amount quoted by the company to assess its viability. Based on their findings, we will proceed with negotiations accordingly.”

Project Cost and Expansion Plans

The proposed desalination plant at Manori will have an initial capacity of 200 MLD, expandable up to 400 MLD. The estimated project cost has increased to Rs 3,500 crore, a significant jump from the initial tender estimate of Rs 2,000 crore.

Future Desalination Project at Versova

On July 26, the BMC invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) for its second desalination plant, proposed on a seven-acre site with three lagoons in Versova. The project will be executed under the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) model.

Under this arrangement, the private developer will fund the capital costs, while the BMC will pay a per-kilolitre rate for the treated water, eliminating the need for upfront civic expenditure. However, the deadline to submit the bid has been extended till November 11, 2025.

