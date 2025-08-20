Maharashtra Rains: Crops On 20 Lakh Acres Damaged, Congress Seeks 'Wet Drought' Declaration

Maharashtra is reeling under the impact of relentless rainfall over the past few days, which has disrupted normal life, triggered floods in several rivers and streams, and caused extensive damage to standing crops across large parts of the state. The excessive rainfall has affected 187 talukas and 654 revenue circles, with severe flooding reported in Marathwada, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra, and parts of Konkan. The downpour has also disrupted water supply, power services, and transport in several areas, while citizens are struggling to access essentials such as groceries and medicines.

Crop Damage Across 20 Lakh Acres

According to Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne, heavy rains in August have damaged crops spread across 20.12 lakh acres (8.05 lakh hectares) in 19 districts. Addressing the media in Washim, Bharne said the worst-hit districts are Nanded (2.85 lakh hectares) and Washim (1.64 lakh hectares), followed by Yavatmal, Buldhana, Akola, Solapur and Hingoli.

Primary assessments show losses to major Kharif crops including soybean, cotton, maize, tur, urad, and moong.

Government Assures Timely Compensation

“Panchanamas are being conducted, and farmers will receive immediate compensation once the reports are finalized. The state government stands firmly with farmers, and no one will be left without aid,” Bharne assured.

During his visit to Washim, Minister Bharne directed district administrations to complete crop loss assessments on priority and ensure timely disbursal of compensation.

“The farmer is the backbone of our society. The government will not abandon them in this crisis. Every affected farmer will get relief without delay,” he said.

Congress Demands ‘Wet Drought’ Declaration

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the declaration of a “wet drought” in the state. Citing crop damage across nearly 15 lakh acres of farmland, Sapkal has sought financial aid of ₹50,000 per hectare for affected farmers.

“Marathwada, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra are the worst affected, while North Maharashtra and Konkan have also suffered massive losses. Crops such as jowar, bajra, cotton, soybean, maize, tur, fruits and vegetables have been destroyed. Sugarcane fields are inundated, livestock losses have been reported, and even lives have been lost in Nanded. Farmers, already in distress, are facing yet another crisis,” Sapkal said.

He urged the government to bypass procedural hurdles and extend immediate compensation to farmers, while providing special assistance to families who have lost loved ones.