Raigad Collector Bans Heavy Vehicles On Borghat Section Of Mumbai–Pune Highway For Public Safety

To curb frequent accidents on the Borghat section of the Mumbai–Pune National Highway (NH-48), Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale on Wednesday issued a notification prohibiting the movement of all types of heavy vehicles on the route with immediate effect and until further orders.

“This decision has been taken purely in the interest of public safety. Borghat is a steep and winding road where accidents involving heavy vehicles have repeatedly endangered lives,” said Collector Jawale.

The order follows a recommendation from the Raigad Superintendent of Police, who highlighted the recurring mishaps and the potential for law-and-order concerns.

Legal Basis of the Ban

According to the official notification, the order has been issued under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which empowers authorities to regulate or restrict traffic for public safety and convenience.

Alternative Routes Available

Officials emphasized that the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway already serves as a safer and faster alternative for heavy vehicles. The upcoming missing link project is expected to further smoothen travel and reduce risks on the ghat section.

Deputy Collector Shrikant Gaikwad clarified, “The ban is for the monsoon as of now. We haven’t decided on the time limit yet.”

The order applies strictly to the Borghat stretch within Raigad district limits, with police and transport officials instructed to strictly enforce the restriction.