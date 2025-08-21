 Raigad Collector Bans Heavy Vehicles On Borghat Section Of Mumbai–Pune Highway For Public Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiRaigad Collector Bans Heavy Vehicles On Borghat Section Of Mumbai–Pune Highway For Public Safety

Raigad Collector Bans Heavy Vehicles On Borghat Section Of Mumbai–Pune Highway For Public Safety

“This decision has been taken purely in the interest of public safety. Borghat is a steep and winding road where accidents involving heavy vehicles have repeatedly endangered lives,” said Collector Jawale.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Raigad Collector Bans Heavy Vehicles On Borghat Section Of Mumbai–Pune Highway For Public Safety |

To curb frequent accidents on the Borghat section of the Mumbai–Pune National Highway (NH-48), Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale on Wednesday issued a notification prohibiting the movement of all types of heavy vehicles on the route with immediate effect and until further orders.

“This decision has been taken purely in the interest of public safety. Borghat is a steep and winding road where accidents involving heavy vehicles have repeatedly endangered lives,” said Collector Jawale.

The order follows a recommendation from the Raigad Superintendent of Police, who highlighted the recurring mishaps and the potential for law-and-order concerns.

Legal Basis of the Ban

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And Jawhar
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, Calls It ‘More Than Super-Emergency’
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Urea Smuggled To Nepal, Sold At Exorbitant Rates
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock
UP Govt Warns Against Black Marketing Of Fertilizers, Assures Adequate Stock

According to the official notification, the order has been issued under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which empowers authorities to regulate or restrict traffic for public safety and convenience.

Alternative Routes Available

Officials emphasized that the Yashwantrao Chavan Mumbai–Pune Expressway already serves as a safer and faster alternative for heavy vehicles. The upcoming missing link project is expected to further smoothen travel and reduce risks on the ghat section.

Read Also
'17 Missed Calls From Boss, 21 From Mom': Mumbai Officer-Goer Chooses His Job Over Mother's Concern...
article-image

Deputy Collector Shrikant Gaikwad clarified, “The ban is for the monsoon as of now. We haven’t decided on the time limit yet.”

The order applies strictly to the Borghat stretch within Raigad district limits, with police and transport officials instructed to strictly enforce the restriction.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Reviews Flood-Hit Villages, Inspects Road Works In Wada And...

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Mumbai News: Malad Police Book Sagar Developers’ Directors For ₹8.12 Crore Flat Fraud

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

Thane News: Elderly Woman’s Body Carried By Boat For Last Rites As Titwala Road Submerged

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

'Maharashtra Youth Congress Has Opportunity To Lead On 272 Assembly Seats': Harshvardhan Sapkal

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Samiti Urges BMC To Conduct Fogging Ahead Of Ganpati Festival