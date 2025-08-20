'17 Missed Calls From Boss, 21 From Mom': Mumbai Officer-Goer Chooses His Job Over Mother's Concern In Heavy Rains; Watch Video

'17 Missed Calls From Boss, 21 From Mom': Young Mumbai Corporate Chooses His Job Over Mother's Concern In Heavy Rains; Watch Video | X @rose_k01

Mumbai and its suburban regions, including Palghar and Thane districts, are reeling under heavy rains and flood-like conditions. Meanwhile, Mumbaikars and corporate workers are still going to their offices despite the red alert. One such viral video shows a young man evoking the 'spirit of Mumbai' while going to his office through a waterlogged street. Although netizens are slamming his stance of prioritizing his job over safety and his health.

The video starts with a man helping a lady to walk through a waterlogged street. He told her a technique to get through the waterlogged street, he said in Marathi, to walk on the white lines on the street. Further, he starts explaining to viewers why he is out in such heavy rainy conditions. He shows that his boss has called him 17 times while his mom has called him 21 times. He alleges that his boss that if he doesn't go to the office he will lost his job while his mom is asking him to comeback home out of care and concern.

The man further says that if he doesn't go to the office, how will he run his home? He said, "That's why I'm going to the office in such conditions, and there are many people like me. It's not like I'm the only one, this is life in Mumbai, no one stops here."

WATCH VIDEO:

Such Dedication of this Mumbai Guy Going to Office in Flooding & Heavy Mumbai Rains 🫡❤️ #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/MjXLeRqy8C — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 19, 2025

‘Spider-Man’ Arrives In Maximum City To Help Citizens In Mumbai

A viral video on social media shows a man wearing Spider-Man's costume and spotted draining the floodwater logged in the middle of the street. The location of the video appears to be a marketplace in Bhiwandi, but FPJ couldn't confirm the exact location.