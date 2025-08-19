Mumbai Rains: ‘Spider-Man’ Arrives In Maximum City To Help Citizens From Waterlogged Streets: 'This Is NOT AI!' | Instagram @shaddyman98

If you are a Mumbaikar and you are facing the jolts of heavy rains pouring in the city, you do not have to worry much as a superhero, 'Spider-Man' has appeared in the city to help the citizens from waterlogged streets and heavy downpour. A viral video on social media shows a man wearing Spider-Man's costume and spotted draining the floodwater logged in the middle of the street. The location of the video appears to be a marketplace in Bhiwandi, but FPJ couldn't confirm the exact location.

The video is buzzing on the Internet, with netizens pouring several heartwarming comments on social media. In the era of many such AI videos circulating on Instagram makes it is unbelievable to trust the information in the visuals, but this video is surely not an AI-generated video, as the man featured in the video is known for his Spider-Man disguise and has made loads of similar content previously.

Yesterday, when the city was hit by severe rainfall, which is continuing today as well, an Instagram user @shaddyman98 posted a video on the social media platform. The video showed a pan shot of a waterlogged street, while a Spider-Man is trying to drain the water in the middle of the street. @shaddyman98 captioned the video, "Bahout paani khali karna h abhi."

Watch Video:

Spider-Man Surrendered To The Mumbai Rains

After the first video massively went viral on social media, the creator posted another video of himself in a waterlogged street today, but the tables were turned. In this video the Spider-Man is not saving someone or getting rid of flooded streets, but is saving himself. He captioned the video, "Pahele me khud ko bachalu Phr sb ko bachaunga."

Netizens Reactions:

One user commented, "Jab History mein pucha jayega Bhiwandi ke pass kya hain, main likhunga Spiderman." While another user commented, "Spidey, tere pe puri Mumbai depend hai, bacha le re baba." Another user commented, "Arry spidey bhai aap ye kis line me agyei."