Viral Videos About Mumbai Rain Light Up Social Media; Hilarious 'Work From Water' Memes For Corporate Employees

Image Courstesy: Instagram (@litmemesmumbai)

Mumbai’s monsoon is back with full force, and while the city struggles with waterlogging and traffic jams, the internet has found a lighter way to cope: memes. On Tuesday (August 19), Mumbaikars woke up to yet another day of heavy rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy showers for the next four days. From flooded streets to packed trains, the challenges are real, but social media has chosen humour as its raincoat.

Among the meme-fest, corporate reels are going viral, from employees wading through knee-deep puddles to reach offices, to work-from-home counterparts sharing jokes about power cuts and WiFi struggles. Memes comparing office-goers to Olympic swimmers and autos turning into boats are keeping spirits high.

Check out viral 'Mumbai Rains' meme with corporate edition below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Google searches for “Mumbai rain updates” are spiking, but alongside, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp are flooded with witty one-liners, videos, and viral reels. For a city that never truly stops, memes have become the coping mechanism, turning everyday monsoon chaos into laugh-worthy moments.