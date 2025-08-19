Why Kesar Should Be Included In Your Diet

Ask anyone in India about the most expensive spice they use, and the answer is Saffron/Kesar. For ages, it has been used in many ways, from food to beauty and even medicine. It is time to know more about it and its Ayurvedic benefits along with Patanjali Kesar offerings.

Saffron Saga

Saffron/Kesar is a spice coming from the flower of the Crocus Sativus plant. It is the dried red stigmas. It originally grew in Persia, Greece and parts of Asia Minor. The farming spread to India and China. It is now grown in Iran, India, Greece, Spain, Turkey, Morocco, Italy, France, Japan and China.

Saffron/Kesar use in food is big. Indian and Persian cuisines use this spice in a variety of dishes, from sweet to savoury. You can find it in rice dishes like Biryanis and Tahdig, desserts like Kheer and Kulfi, drinks like milk, marination and baked goods.

It is used in beauty and Ayurvedic products and medicines. However, it should be taken in a tiny quantity. Its side effects include nausea, dry mouth and anxiety. Understand the Ayurvedic benefits of Saffron/Kesar and also the related Patanjali products.

5 Ayurvedic Benefits of Saffron/Kesar

1. Immunity Booster: The immunity boosting quality of Saffron helps fight viral infections like cold and cough while helping you stay away from seasonal health troubles.

2. Tridoshas: Saffron/Kesar soothes all three doshas and gets rid of the impurities, handles the doshas and keeps you healthy.

3. Memory Supporter: The antioxidants in Kesar reduce oxidative stress and boost mental performance. Your memory sharpens and helps fight brain-related illnesses.

4. Better Eyesight: Saffron contains compounds that aid in improving eyesight, keeping them healthy and avoiding issues like night blindness.

5. Healthy Skin: Kesar has anti-ageing properties, brightens skin, lowers pigmentation and inflammation, betters skin texture, nourishes skin and more.

Patanjali, with its Ayurvedic base and R&D, offers Saffron/Kesar products to suit your needs. Patanjali Kesar (500 Gms and 1 Kg) is a superior kesar offering that benefits overall health and well-being, aids in digestive health, and relieves stomach gas.

Patanjali Shea-Saffron Cream Bathing Bar (375 Gms) cleanses and hydrates the skin while providing freshness. Or choose Saundarya Honey Kesar Body Cleanser (375 Gms). It purifies and revives the skin, gives it a glow and keeps away dryness thanks to the goodness of honey and richness of Saffron.

Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel Kesar Chandan (60ml and 150ml) boasts the goodness of Aloe Vera and Kesar Chandan, offering healing properties to help reduce pimples and wrinkles. It gives your skin a glow. Your damaged skin is enhanced and repaired. Skin ailments like burns and wounds are reduced.

Choosing Saffron/Kesar will always be beneficial due to its Ayurvedic properties. Patanjali is at your service to provide related holistic products.