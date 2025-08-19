 Man Proposes To His Girlfriend In Front Of Erupting Volcano, Goes Viral On Internet; WATCH-
A viral video captured an adorable moment as it shows a couple getting engaged in front of an erupting volcano. The exact location of the video seems unclear, but the unforgettable moment is buzzing on the Internet. A man, on his knees, proposes to his girlfriend, the surprised girlfriend blushes and says yes, while a volcano far away behind them erupts at the same moment.

article-image
A viral video captured an adorable moment as it shows a couple getting engaged in front of an erupting volcano. The exact location of the video seems unclear, but the unforgettable moment is buzzing on the Internet. A man, on his knees, proposes to his girlfriend, the surprised girlfriend blushes and says yes, while a volcano far away behind them erupts at the same moment. We get to see such proposals after a long wait, where nature plays an important role and makes the moment beautiful.

Volcano Erupts As Couple Gets Engaged

The viral video shows a man and his girlfriend posing for a picture on a mountain peak. While taking pictures, the man surprised his girlfriend when he went down on his knees and proposed to her. The surprised girlfriend said yes to his proposal. At the same moment, a volcano, far away, behind them, erupts, creating a terrifying yet unforgettable moment. The whole scene was captured by the accompanists of couple.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

One user jokingly wrote, "Heaven’s showing signs of a massive red flag."

Another user commented, "She was more excited about the eruption than the proposal."

One user commented, "Is this nature sending signals that their marriage would be on fire?"

Another user commented, "Whoa, the timing on that eruption is perfect! It's like nature was celebrating with them."

Past Instances When Nature Played Its Role During Dramatic Proposals

Couple Gets Engaged In Front Of Massive Tornado

In a dramatical series of events, a US couple was engaged in front of a massive tornado that erupted in South Dakota. The couple, Bryce Shelton and Paige Berdomas, call themselves 'storm chasers' and are avid weather lovers. The moment was captured in the picture, and the picture has taken the 'Internet by storm.'

