UP: Female Influencers Mehak And Pari, Popular For Obscene Content, Engage In Brawl With Bike Riders In Amroha; Visuals Viral | X @riyaz_shanu

Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: A controversial video related to the weekly fair held in Joya town of Amroha in UP is making rounds on social media. The video shows famous YouTuber sisters Mehak and Pari from Sambhal district fighting with a bike rider. It is being said that this video is two days old, which was captured on a mobile by a youth present at the fair. A brawl erupted when a biker collided with the car in which Mehak and Pari were travelling.

According to the information, the fair was going on late Saturday evening in the ground located in Joya of Didauli Kotwali area. During this time, Mehak-Pari had come to visit the fair in their car. When she was returning from there, her car collided with a bike. It is alleged that the car driver did not stop the vehicle after the collision and moved ahead. The people present at the fair got angry at this and chased the car.

WATCH VIDEO:

संभल जिले की सोशल मीडिया से चर्चाओं में आई महक और परी को अमरोहा के जोया में पब्लिक ने घेर लिया। मोटरसाइकिल टकराने से हुवे विवाद में महक, परी ओर राहगीरों में हुई झड़प देखे वीडियो.... pic.twitter.com/z4FDlUBoc0 — Shanu Bharty (@riyaz_shanu) August 17, 2025

All You Need To Know:

When the crowd surrounded the car at a short distance, they pulled out the young driver sitting inside and beat him up. Meanwhile, YouTubers Mehak and Pari also got out of the car and started creating a ruckus at the spot. It is being said that both sisters argued with the bike riders and the people present there. Soon, the crowd started increasing, and the atmosphere of the fair became tense.

A young man from the crowd present at the spot recorded the entire incident on his mobile camera. Later, this video went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that there is a heated argument between Mehak-Paree and the young man riding the bike, and a large number of people are present nearby.

Legal Action:

After getting information about the ruckus, the local police also reached the spot, but by then, both parties had left from there. Inspector in charge Harish Vardhan Singh said that no complaint has been given by any party in this matter so far. Action will be taken after investigation on receipt of the complaint. At present, after the video went viral, this incident has become a topic of discussion in the area.