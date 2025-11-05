 'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH
A foreign tourist currently touring in Kerala recently opened up on a littered public tourist place in a vlog which he posted on his social media platform. In the vlog, the man shows a trash-filled sight of the Arabian Ocean and beach from the Varkala cliff in Kerala.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH | Instagram @alexwandersyt

"Human beings of planet earth, why are you like this? I love Kerala just as much as the next man does, but I've just come across something here in Varkala that's absolutely disgusting," the user said in his video. He added, "I'm standing just on the edge of the cliffs here. Look how beautiful this place is, but of course, it's completely ruined by trash."

WATCH VIDEO:

As the vlogger shows the surroundings of a normally stunning cliffside, a pile of garbage can be seen littered everywhere. "We have sweet wrappers, bottle caps, chocolate wrapping, plastic bottles, beer bottles, flip-flops, plastic bags full of shit, it's just basically any kind of human disposal waste you can think of," the vlogger said.

The vlogger urged visitors to think before littering the premises of the tourist destination. He said, "If this video makes even one person think twice about the next time they're about to mindlessly throw their trash on the floor, then I see that as a win."

The video has once again raised concerns about the uncleanliness and civic sense of tourists in India. If people keep such tourist places clean and in their natural state, it will be beneficial for the tourism economy at a larger level. One user wrote, "Glad you shared this. There are plenty of places we can improve on. I hope we learn about cleanliness too soon."

