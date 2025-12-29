'Aapni Hi Maut Pe Hasi Aa Rahi Hain': Man Tests Delhi's AQI, Indicator Reaches 500+ In Seconds | VIDEO | X @RoshanKrRaii

A chilling video from Delhi has once again highlighted the capital’s alarming air pollution levels. A man commuting in his car recorded himself testing the city’s air quality using an AQI monitor, and the results left viewers stunned.

In the video, the man begins by showing the AQI reading inside his car with the windows rolled up. The monitor displays an AQI of around 179, which, while still unhealthy, appears relatively stable due to the enclosed space and filtered air inside the vehicle. Addressing the camera, he then says, “Ab gaadi ke sheeshe kholte hain, phir dekhte hain AQI ka kya hota hai.”

Moments after he rolls down the car windows, the AQI indicator starts climbing rapidly. Within seconds, the numbers spike dramatically, soon touching 500, the maximum limit displayed by the device. What makes the moment more disturbing is that there is no visible change in the surroundings; the air looks clear to the naked eye.

Reacting to the shocking rise, the man remarks that the pollution level is likely far worse than what the device shows, adding that the reading has probably crossed the limit of the AQI meter. He sums up the situation grimly with the line, “Apni hi maut pe hasi aa rahi hai,” expressing helplessness and frustration over the situation.

The video has gone viral on social media, with many users calling it a stark reality check on Delhi’s worsening pollution crisis.

Delhi has been grappling with severe air pollution for weeks, with AQI levels frequently entering the ‘severe’ category due to a mix of vehicular emissions, construction dust, stubble burning, and unfavourable weather conditions.