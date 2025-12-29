'Display Of Unity & Courage': Entire Troop Of Monkeys Leap Into Odisha River After Crocodile Attacks One Of Them | WATCH Scary Wildlife Encounter |

A dramatic wildlife encounter from Odisha’s Kendrapara district has left netizens stunned after a video showed an extraordinary display of unity and courage by a troop of monkeys. The viral clip captures the moment when an entire group of monkeys risked their lives to save one of their own from a crocodile attack.

According to reports, the incident took place near a riverbank in Kendrapara, a region known for its rich wildlife and crocodile habitats. The video shows a lone monkey near the edge of the river when a crocodile suddenly lunges out of the water and attacks it. The monkey appears helpless as the reptile attempts to drag it into the river.

WATCH VIDEO:

In Odisha: A crocodile attacked a lone monkey near the riverbank, but the entire troop of monkeys bravely swam across the water to surround and protect their companion, driving the predator away. Incredible display of animal unity and courage! pic.twitter.com/sn54JtSm8j — kashish vasishta (@kshshvasishta0) December 28, 2025

What happens next has amazed viewers across social media. Seeing their companion in danger, the entire troop of monkeys leaps into the river without hesitation. Ignoring the deadly threat posed by the crocodile, the monkeys swim together towards the other side of the riverbank, surrounding the predator in a rare and bold show of collective defence.

Faced with the unexpected resistance and chaos created by the troop, the crocodile is seen retreating, eventually abandoning its attack. The monkeys then regroup, ensuring their injured companion is safe before moving away from the riverbank.

The video has quickly gone viral, with users calling it an “incredible display of animal instinct,” “pure loyalty,” and a “lesson in unity.” Many praised the monkeys for standing together in the face of danger, noting how rare it is to witness such coordinated defensive behaviour against a natural predator.

Wildlife enthusiasts have pointed out that while monkeys are known for strong social bonds, confronting a crocodile is extremely risky. The incident highlights both the intelligence and emotional depth seen in social animals when one of their group is threatened.