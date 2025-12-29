 WATCH: 2 Men Set Off Fireworks Inside Elevator In Russia, Forced To Apologise And Clean Up After Chaos
A viral video from Russia shows two men igniting fireworks inside a residential elevator in Murino, causing sparks, smoke, and panic. Though no one was injured, the elevator was damaged. The duo were reportedly forced to apologise to residents and clean up the mess. Netizens slammed the act as a dangerous stunt done for social media attention.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
In a bizarre and reckless incident from Russia, two men were caught on camera setting off fireworks inside a residential building’s elevator, narrowly escaping serious injury. The shocking act reportedly took place in Murino on December 27 at around 8 pm.

According to videos circulating on social media, the two men entered the elevator and decided to ignite a firework inside the enclosed space, filming the entire stunt on their mobile phones. Moments later, sparks and flames erupted inside the elevator cabin, filling the small area with smoke and causing panic.

WATCH VIDEO:

Surprisingly, the explosion did not result in any major injuries. Both men managed to walk away unharmed, though the elevator cabin suffered minor damage due to the blast. The footage shows burn marks and debris scattered across the elevator floor and walls following the incident.

Residents of the building were left furious after learning about the dangerous stunt, especially given the serious risk it posed not only to the men involved but also to other occupants who use the elevator daily. An explosion in such a confined space could have had fatal consequences.

Following the incident, the two men were reportedly made to apologise to the residents of the building. They were also asked to clean up the mess caused by their actions, including removing debris and helping restore the elevator cabin.

The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread criticism online. Netizens have slammed the duo for their irresponsible behaviour, calling it a “near-fatal prank” and an example of social media stunts going too far.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding legal action, but the incident has once again sparked conversations around public safety, reckless behaviour for online attention, and the dangers of fireworks in confined spaces.

