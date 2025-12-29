 Bihar Shocker! Man Drags 'Rare Crocodile' By His Bike; PETA India Flags Disturbing Footage, Registers Complaint
PETA India shared a disturbing video showing a protected marsh crocodile being tied and dragged by a motorcycle in Bihar. Following the viral footage, the Bihar Forest Department registered a case against the accused. Marsh crocodiles are Schedule I species under wildlife law, with offences carrying strict jail terms. The incident has sparked outrage and calls for stronger wildlife protection.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Bihar Shocker! Man Drags 'Rare Crocodile' By His Bike; PETA India Flags Disturbing Footage, Registers Complaint | Instagram @petaindia

PETA India has shared disturbing footage on Instagram showing the abuse and mishandling of a rare marsh crocodile, triggering outrage among wildlife lovers and conservationists. The video shows a man dragging the massive reptile across open ground as several youths and villagers look on, offering no help to the distressed animal.

According to the visuals, the marsh crocodile, believed to have wandered onto land in search of food, was tied with a rope and cruelly attached to a motorcycle. One of the men then started dragging the crocodile using the bike, an act that posed a serious threat to the animal’s life and caused immense suffering. The incident reportedly occurred in Bihar, as indicated by the motorcycle’s registration number visible in the footage.

After the video surfaced, PETA India filed a formal complaint, prompting swift action from authorities. The Bettiah Forest Division of the Bihar Forest Department registered a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) against a man involved in the incident for abusing and manhandling the protected reptile.

Marsh crocodiles, also known as mugger crocodiles, are listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972—the highest level of legal protection in India. Offences against Schedule I species are treated as serious crimes and are non-bailable. Under the law, those found guilty face a minimum jail term of three years, which can extend up to seven years, along with a fine of at least ₹25,000.

PETA India expressed gratitude to forest officials for taking prompt action in the case. “We are grateful to Shri Pankaj Kumar, IFS, Divisional Forest Officer, Bettiah Forest Division of the @defccofficial, for registering the POR,” the organisation said.

The incident has reignited conversations online about wildlife awareness, human–animal conflict, and the urgent need for stronger ground-level education on how to safely respond when wild animals stray into human habitats. Many netizens have demanded strict punishment for those responsible and called for greater protection of India’s endangered wildlife.

