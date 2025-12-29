 WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption

WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption

The unexpected sighting took place in front of the V1cam at Kīlauea’s summit, an area that is strictly off-limits to the public within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park due to severe safety and volcanic hazards. The moment quickly caught the attention of viewers watching the dramatic lava fountains erupting behind the men.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 08:20 AM IST
article-image
WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption | X USGS

Viewers tuning into the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) livestream of Kīlauea’s latest volcanic eruption were left stunned after spotting two men walking dangerously close to the active volcano in a restricted zone. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening during Episode 39 of Kīlauea’s rare episodic eruption, which began on December 23 and lasted for less than six hours.

The unexpected sighting took place in front of the V1cam at Kīlauea’s summit, an area that is strictly off-limits to the public within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park due to severe safety and volcanic hazards. The moment quickly caught the attention of viewers watching the dramatic lava fountains erupting behind the men.

WATCH VIDEO:

Reacting to the bizarre visuals, one viewer from Waikōloa Village wrote on Facebook, “Who dis?! Standin’ right in front da V1 cam like he da eruption manager,” echoing the disbelief shared by many online.

FPJ Shorts
'Situation Is Very Bad, Told To Hide Our Identity': Fear Grips Indian Medical Students Amid Rising Violence In Bangladesh
'Situation Is Very Bad, Told To Hide Our Identity': Fear Grips Indian Medical Students Amid Rising Violence In Bangladesh
WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption
WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption
BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Go Solo In Mumbai Civic Polls, Releases 1st List of 37 Candidates; 3 Members Of Nawab Malik's Family Included
BMC Elections 2026: Ajit Pawar-Led NCP To Go Solo In Mumbai Civic Polls, Releases 1st List of 37 Candidates; 3 Members Of Nawab Malik's Family Included
Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface
Andhra Pradesh: 1 Person Killed As 2 Coaches Of Tatanagar–Ernakulam Express Catch Fire At Yalamanchili; Videos Surface

According to geologist Katie Mulliken, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had no staff present in the closed area during the eruption episode. This has raised serious questions about how the two men managed to access such a dangerous and restricted zone.

Livestream of Kīlauea eruption shows 2 men walking through volcano’s restricted area | Big Island Now
byu/AnagnorisisForMe inBigIsland

The men were visible on the livestream at around 11:03 PM, casually walking back and forth in front of the glowing lava fountains. One of them was seen taking photographs before looking directly into the camera and flashing a shaka sign, while the other walked across the frame wearing a backpack with a glowstick attached. They remained in view for nearly two minutes before disappearing from sight.

The V1cam is positioned on the northwest rim of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. As stated on the Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory website, the camera’s viewpoint is not from a publicly accessible area due to extreme safety risks and ongoing volcanic activity.

The incident has sparked concern among viewers and experts alike, highlighting the dangers of unauthorized access to active volcanic zones. Authorities have repeatedly warned that approaching erupting volcanoes can be life-threatening due to unpredictable lava flows, toxic gases, and explosions. While no official confirmation has yet been made regarding the identities of the two men or potential action against them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption

WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption

Bihar Shocker! Man Drags 'Rare Crocodile' By His Bike; PETA India Flags Disturbing Footage,...

Bihar Shocker! Man Drags 'Rare Crocodile' By His Bike; PETA India Flags Disturbing Footage,...

'Sindhoor Hi Nahi Laya': Wedding Chaos Turns Hilarious As Groom’s Family Forgets To Bring What...

'Sindhoor Hi Nahi Laya': Wedding Chaos Turns Hilarious As Groom’s Family Forgets To Bring What...

Chinese Man Vandalises Passersby's Car After It Allegedly Splashed Water On Him, Dramatic Brawl...

Chinese Man Vandalises Passersby's Car After It Allegedly Splashed Water On Him, Dramatic Brawl...

WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register...

WATCH: Gunfire Stunt Between Friends In Meerut Goes Wrong, Leaves Youth Injured; Police Register...