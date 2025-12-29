WATCH: 2 Men Spotted Trekking Dangerously Close To Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano During Live Eruption | X USGS

Viewers tuning into the US Geological Survey’s (USGS) livestream of Kīlauea’s latest volcanic eruption were left stunned after spotting two men walking dangerously close to the active volcano in a restricted zone. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening during Episode 39 of Kīlauea’s rare episodic eruption, which began on December 23 and lasted for less than six hours.

The unexpected sighting took place in front of the V1cam at Kīlauea’s summit, an area that is strictly off-limits to the public within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park due to severe safety and volcanic hazards. The moment quickly caught the attention of viewers watching the dramatic lava fountains erupting behind the men.

Reacting to the bizarre visuals, one viewer from Waikōloa Village wrote on Facebook, “Who dis?! Standin’ right in front da V1 cam like he da eruption manager,” echoing the disbelief shared by many online.

According to geologist Katie Mulliken, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory had no staff present in the closed area during the eruption episode. This has raised serious questions about how the two men managed to access such a dangerous and restricted zone.

The men were visible on the livestream at around 11:03 PM, casually walking back and forth in front of the glowing lava fountains. One of them was seen taking photographs before looking directly into the camera and flashing a shaka sign, while the other walked across the frame wearing a backpack with a glowstick attached. They remained in view for nearly two minutes before disappearing from sight.

The V1cam is positioned on the northwest rim of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kīlauea’s summit caldera. As stated on the Hawai‘i Volcanoes Observatory website, the camera’s viewpoint is not from a publicly accessible area due to extreme safety risks and ongoing volcanic activity.

The incident has sparked concern among viewers and experts alike, highlighting the dangers of unauthorized access to active volcanic zones. Authorities have repeatedly warned that approaching erupting volcanoes can be life-threatening due to unpredictable lava flows, toxic gases, and explosions. While no official confirmation has yet been made regarding the identities of the two men or potential action against them.