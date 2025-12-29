Marathi-Koli Songs Fill Navi Mumbai International Airport, Celebrates Maharashtra's Culture & Pride | WATCH | Instagram @indians

A deeply moving cultural moment is unfolding at Navi Mumbai International Airport, where the soulful strains of the iconic Marathi-Koli song “Aai Tuzh Deol” echo through the terminal. Far from being just background music, the melody instantly connects passengers to the spirit and identity of Maharashtra, turning the airport into a celebration of local pride.

In a space built to connect cities, countries, and continents, the sound of Marathi resonates with warmth and belonging. From public announcements to the overall ambience, the airport reflects a conscious effort to keep the local language and culture at its core. Travelers arriving or departing are not just passing through a transit hub; they are being welcomed into the cultural heart of Maharashtra.

Blending state-of-the-art infrastructure with a strong regional identity, Navi Mumbai International Airport stands out as an example of how modern development can coexist with tradition. The presence of Koli-inspired music, and a popular song, “Koliwada chi shaan,” pays homage to Mumbai’s original inhabitants and their enduring cultural legacy.

As passengers walk through sleek terminals and global gateways, the familiar notes serve as a gentle reminder that, no matter how far one travels, the soul of Mumbai travels with them. The initiative has struck an emotional chord online as well, with many praising the airport for proudly showcasing Maharashtra’s heritage, language, and culture on an international stage.

