Navi Mumbai International Airport: DB Patil’s Grandson Travels On NMIA’s First Flight, Flags Demand To Rename It

Navi Mumbai, Dec 25: As Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) witnessed its first commercial passenger flight on Thursday, the inaugural journey also turned into a symbolic protest when Anup Patil, grandson of late Loknete D.B. Patil, travelled on the first IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai, reiterating the long-pending demand to rename the airport after the farmers’ leader.

Message Carried Aboard the Inaugural IndiGo Flight

Patil boarded the flight wearing a T-shirt that read “Loknete D.B. Patil Antarrashtriya Vimantal, Navi Mumbai Madhye Aaple Swagat” (Welcome to Loknete D.B. Patil International Airport), and carried a hoarding bearing Patil’s photograph. The symbolic journey was aimed at reminding the government that the airport’s renaming, demanded by villagers from 27 surrounding villages, is yet to be fulfilled.

Political Support on Board

Former MLA Sanjeev Naik and his wife, Kalpana Naik, accompanied Anup Patil on the flight in solidarity. Speaking on the occasion, Anup Patil said, “This travel was a reminder to the government that they are yet to rename the airport in the name of Loknete D.B. Patil.”

Recalling the Airport’s Long Journey

Recalling the airport’s long political and administrative journey, Naik said, “Around 15 years ago, when I was an MP, I got the resolution for the airport passed. The Manmohan Singh government had promised environmental clearance within six months, and it was granted within that period. Travelling on the first flight on the inaugural day is a historic moment. Once the third runway is approved, it will boost the economy tremendously.”

Key Figure in Land Acquisition Travels on Inaugural Flight

Also travelling on the inaugural flight was 80-year-old Brigadier Suraj Prakash (retd), a key figure associated with the airport’s land acquisition process. In 1995, he served as the task force commander overseeing land acquisition operations in Navi Mumbai. Naik acknowledged his contribution, stating that without Brigadier Prakash, the land acquisition for the airport may not have been possible.

Mixed Experience for Veteran Officer

Sharing his experience, Brigadier Prakash said, “IndiGo was not prepared with a wheelchair, and we had to wait for nearly half an hour. However, the overall environment and welcome at the airport were warm and welcoming.”

He added that with NMIA operational, his frequent travel between Delhi and Navi Mumbai would now become significantly easier. Brigadier Prakash had travelled from Delhi with his wife, Sashi.

Supporters Keep Renaming Demand Alive

Supporters of the D.B. Patil Bhumiputra group were also seen at the terminal wearing similar T-shirts and raising slogans as they exited the airport, keeping the demand for renaming firmly in focus on NMIA’s first day of operations.

