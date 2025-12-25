Navi Mumbai International Airport: From 3 Flights In A Day To First-Time Flyers, Passengers Soak In NMIA’s Historic Opening | VIDEO

Passengers celebrate the inaugural day of operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport as the first commercial flights receive a ceremonial welcome | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Dec 25: For Panvel resident Jaideep Kane, December 25, 2025, turned into a once-in-a-lifetime experience as he flew on three flights in a single day just to be part of the inaugural operations of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

Flying Just to Witness History

A drone pilot and YouTuber, Kane first travelled to Bengaluru on Wednesday night to catch the first commercial flight back to Navi Mumbai on Thursday morning. He later flew from Navi Mumbai to Ahmedabad on IndiGo and returned the same day via a Star Air flight.

“After waiting for 28 years, this is a dream come true. I used to watch the airport construction for hours. Flying on the first day is something I cannot express in words. It’s a lifetime experience for a proud Panvelkar,” Kane said.

Cabin crew announcement inside inaugural IndiGo flight that landed at NMIA

#NMIA #Indigo #FPJ pic.twitter.com/oNJMiTpmkk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 25, 2025

It was a deeply moving moment to stand beside Param Vir Chakra awardees Captain @banasinghpvc and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar as the @navimumairport (NMIA) welcomed its very first passengers.



In that moment, alongside the war heroes, stood the other quiet architects of the nation… pic.twitter.com/fZAcmOrOy5 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) December 25, 2025

Ceremonial Welcome for Inaugural Flight

The inaugural IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landed at NMIA at 8 am, and passengers were greeted with a water cannon salute and a ceremonial welcome led by Gautam Adani.

Passengers were garlanded, presented with bouquets, issued certificates declaring them ‘Certified Inaugural Flight Passengers’, and offered polaroid photographs with the caption ‘Take home a piece of our celebration’.

Professors Fly Overnight to Experience NMIA

Among the early flyers were professors from Vashi, Atharva Khandare and Ravi Prakash Thombre, who flew to Delhi on Wednesday and returned the next day to experience NMIA.

Khandare said, “The Delhi Akasa flight was originally supposed to be the first to land, but after delays, the 5.25 am flight landed at 5.50 am, becoming the second flight at NMIA.”

Vloggers and Aviation Enthusiasts Converge

Vloggers Yash Shah and Sushant Patra from Pen in Raigad district, along with Akshay Malhotra from Haryana, also travelled exclusively for the experience. Though they knew each other, they coincidentally met at NMIA.

Malhotra, who returned to Delhi the same day, said, “The arrival was smooth and the vibe was great. However, food courts, shopping options and the lounge are not ready yet.”

Families Mark Emotional Homecomings

For Sneha Iyer and her 10-year-old daughter Amvi, the journey felt like a New Year celebration. “The water cannon salute and gifts made it special. Travelling back home to Thane from Bengaluru will now be much easier,” she said.

Students Greeted by Jubilant Relatives

Students Vedant Patil and Rohit Igoor from Bengaluru were greeted by excited family members at NMIA. “Not just me, even those who came to receive me were equally excited,” Vedant said.

Passengers Flag Initial Connectivity Issues

Some passengers pointed out initial logistical issues. Ghansoli resident Tarnam Goel, travelling to Delhi, said autos were not allowed up to the terminal and passengers had to use buses. “Despite first-day issues, the airport staff was helpful. Being from Navi Mumbai, I will prefer NMIA in the future,” he said.

Praise for Efficiency, Gaps in Amenities

Nineteen-year-old Kavin Chauhan from Belapur, who flew to Goa, praised the efficiency but flagged gaps. “Accessibility was excellent and saved travel time. However, food services need improvement and a ladies’ washroom near the gate was not operational,” he said.

Farmers’ Group Adds to Inaugural Buzz

Adding to the buzz, a group of 26 farmers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, escorted by Adani Group officials, were also seen at the airport. The group, reportedly invited by Gautam Adani, visited NMIA as part of a joy ride and returned the same night after a brief tour of Mumbai.

Also Watch:

A Day of Celebration and High Expectations

From symbolic protests to emotional homecomings, NMIA’s first day unfolded as a blend of celebration, nostalgia and high expectations for Navi Mumbai’s aviation future.

Connectivity to NMIA

From South Mumbai: Colaba – P D’Mello Road – Eastern Freeway – Atal Setu – JNPT Road – Uran Road – NMIA

From Northern/Western Suburbs: Andheri – Ghatkopar Link Road – Eastern Express Highway – Mankhurd Link Road – Vashi Creek Bridge – Palm BEach road – NMIA

From Eastern Suburbs: Mulund – Mulund-Goregaon Link Road – Mulund-Airoli Road – Thane-Belapur Road – Palm Beach Road – NMIA

From Thane: Thane – Airoli – Belapur Rd – Palm Beach road – NMIA

From Navi Mumbai (Airoli, Digha, Nerul): Palm Beach Road – Belapur – Ulwe – NMIA

From Raigad: Sion-Panvel Highway – Uran Phata – Aamra Marg – NMIA

From Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur: Shilphata-Mahape Road – Thane-Belapur Road – Satara Highway – NMIA

