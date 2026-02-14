 Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, seven years after the incident. In a post on X, he hailed their “martyrdom and unwavering courage”. The February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 40 jawans’ lives after a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their convoy.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack | Devendra Fadnavis X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, remembering their “martyrdom and unwavering courage” on the seventh anniversary of the incident.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Fadnavis wrote, “Saluting the brave CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in the heinous 2019 Pulwama attack. The nation will forever remember their martyrdom and unwavering courage. Jai Hind!”

About The Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest terror strikes in India’s recent history, took place on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF buses, killing 40 personnel and injuring several others. The incident sent shockwaves across the country and triggered nationwide mourning and outrage.

FPJ Shorts
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026
Vaibhav Suryavanshi Faces 'Academic Test' After U19 WC Success, 14-Year-Old To Appear For 10th Board Exams Before IPL 2026
Hardik Pandya Inks 'M' In Romantic Valentine's Day Gift For Girlfriend Maheika Sharma, Pictures Of New Neck Tattoo Go Viral
Hardik Pandya Inks 'M' In Romantic Valentine's Day Gift For Girlfriend Maheika Sharma, Pictures Of New Neck Tattoo Go Viral
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
Tamil Nadu Govt To Appoint New Industry Partners For 'Naan Mudhalvan' Skill Courses In 2026–27
'Akshaye Khanna Left Drishyam 3...': KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2 To Manoj Bajpayee
'Akshaye Khanna Left Drishyam 3...': KRK Claims Actor Has No Film After Losing Bhagam Bhag 2 To Manoj Bajpayee

The attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident of Pulwama, who was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. The group later claimed responsibility for the strike, drawing strong condemnation from India and the international community.

Read Also
What Is Pulwama Black Day? February 14 Explained
article-image

The incident occurred just weeks before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In the aftermath, India undertook a series of diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, while also intensifying efforts to isolate terror groups operating from across the border.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered territory, marking a major escalation in hostilities between the two neighbouring nations. The developments drew global attention, with several countries calling for restraint while backing India’s stand against terrorism.

Seven years on, the Pulwama attack continues to remain etched in the nation’s memory, with leaders across political parties and citizens paying homage to the fallen soldiers each year.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit...
Rohit Pawar Seeks Impartial Probe Into Ajit Dada's Plane Crash, Raises Questions By Writing To Amit...
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Refuses To Discharge Co-Accused In SoBo School Sexual Assault Case
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Flags 9 Restaurants For 'Mandatory' Service Charges Despite Court Ruling
Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Flags 9 Restaurants For 'Mandatory' Service Charges Despite Court Ruling
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala
Mumbai Weather Update For 14th Feb, 2026: Smog Covers City As AQI Turns 'Hazardous' In Wadala