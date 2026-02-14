Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Martyred CRPF Jawans Of 2019 Pulwama Attack | Devendra Fadnavis X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday paid tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, remembering their “martyrdom and unwavering courage” on the seventh anniversary of the incident.

Saluting the brave CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in the heinous 2019 #PulwamaAttack. The nation will forever remember their martyrdom and unwavering courage. Jai Hind!

पुलवामा हल्ल्यातील सीआरपीएफच्या वीर जवानांना विनम्र अभिवादन!

देशाच्या अखंडतेसाठी लढणार्‍या या वीर… pic.twitter.com/iUaAtEqvzn — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) February 14, 2026

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Fadnavis wrote, “Saluting the brave CRPF jawans who sacrificed their lives in the heinous 2019 Pulwama attack. The nation will forever remember their martyrdom and unwavering courage. Jai Hind!”

About The Pulwama Attack

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest terror strikes in India’s recent history, took place on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. A suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a convoy of CRPF buses, killing 40 personnel and injuring several others. The incident sent shockwaves across the country and triggered nationwide mourning and outrage.

The attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar, a local resident of Pulwama, who was affiliated with the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed. The group later claimed responsibility for the strike, drawing strong condemnation from India and the international community.

The incident occurred just weeks before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and significantly heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. In the aftermath, India undertook a series of diplomatic and economic measures against Pakistan, while also intensifying efforts to isolate terror groups operating from across the border.

Days after the attack, the Indian Air Force conducted air strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered territory, marking a major escalation in hostilities between the two neighbouring nations. The developments drew global attention, with several countries calling for restraint while backing India’s stand against terrorism.

Seven years on, the Pulwama attack continues to remain etched in the nation’s memory, with leaders across political parties and citizens paying homage to the fallen soldiers each year.

