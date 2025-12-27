Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting December 31 | Twitter/@AkasaAir

Mumbai: Akasa Air will commence direct flight connecting the recently opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, following the historic opening of NMIA on Thursday.

Details

The airline is set to commence this service on December 31, strengthening connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Gujarat's commercial capital. The launch makes Akasa Air one of the early movers at the greenfield airport, joining other carriers like IndiGo and Star Air in providing crucial links to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport.

The new service will initially operate on a weekly basis, with plans to scale up frequency as the airport transitions into 24-hour operations in the coming months. Flight no. QP1916 will be operated every Wednesday, departing from NMIA at 5.40pm and reaching Ahmedabad at 6.50pm.

The Ahmedabad route is part of a broader strategy by Akasa Air to establish Navi Mumbai as a primary hub. The airline plans to grow operations from NMIA and the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida, the country's two dual-airport cities. It had committed to deploy its largest proportion of aircraft, in comparison to other airlines, from NMIA. The airline commenced its NMIA operations on Christmas Day with an inaugural flight from Delhi and has already rolled out services to Goa and Kochi.

