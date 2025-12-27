 Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting December 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAkasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting December 31

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting December 31

Akasa Air will start a direct weekly flight from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Ahmedabad on December 31, enhancing connectivity between Mumbai and Gujarat. The service, operating every Wednesday evening, marks Akasa Air as an early mover at the newly opened NMIA. The airline aims to expand operations, establishing Navi Mumbai as a key hub alongside Jewar Airport.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting December 31 | Twitter/@AkasaAir

Mumbai: Akasa Air will commence direct flight connecting the recently opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, following the historic opening of NMIA on Thursday.

Details

The airline is set to commence this service on December 31, strengthening connectivity between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Gujarat's commercial capital. The launch makes Akasa Air one of the early movers at the greenfield airport, joining other carriers like IndiGo and Star Air in providing crucial links to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport.

Read Also
BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward
article-image

The new service will initially operate on a weekly basis, with plans to scale up frequency as the airport transitions into 24-hour operations in the coming months. Flight no. QP1916 will be operated every Wednesday, departing from NMIA at 5.40pm and reaching Ahmedabad at 6.50pm.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward
BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward
Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narendra Singh Slams BJP Over Outsider Dominance In State Govt Jobs
Haryana Congress Chief Rao Narendra Singh Slams BJP Over Outsider Dominance In State Govt Jobs
NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive
NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive
Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities
Punjab Govt Suspends Amritsar Vigilance SSP Lakhbir Singh Over ₹55 Crore Tender Irregularities

The Ahmedabad route is part of a broader strategy by Akasa Air to establish Navi Mumbai as a primary hub. The airline plans to grow operations from NMIA and the upcoming Jewar International Airport in Noida, the country's two dual-airport cities. It had committed to deploy its largest proportion of aircraft, in comparison to other airlines, from NMIA. The airline commenced its NMIA operations on Christmas Day with an inaugural flight from Delhi and has already rolled out services to Goa and Kochi.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

Akasa Air To Launch Direct Flight From Navi Mumbai International Airport To Ahmedabad Starting...

BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward

BMC Elections 2026: Chronic Flooding, Encroachments And Traffic Chaos Plague Mumbai’s F/South Ward

NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

NMMC Elections 2026: Over 13,336 Duplicate Voters Identified In Navi Mumbai Verification Drive

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure Of FOB Staircases At Kandivali & Vasai Stations...

Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Temporary Closure Of FOB Staircases At Kandivali & Vasai Stations...

Thane: Banned Tobacco Products Worth र6.48 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Kalwa; Case Registered

Thane: Banned Tobacco Products Worth र6.48 Lakh Seized From Tempo In Kalwa; Case Registered