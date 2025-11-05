 Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVideo Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

This is not the first time the YouTuber sisters have made headlines. In August this year, Mehak and Pari were involved in another controversy in Sambhal, when their car allegedly hit a bike near a local fair.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:08 PM IST
article-image

A video showing YouTubers Mehak and Pari in a scuffle with an auto-rickshaw driver on Delhi Road in Moradabad has gone viral on social media. The 36-second clip shows the two women and the driver hitting and abusing each other as onlookers record the incident.

The footage shows the heated exchange between women and auto driver suddenly turning into into a physical fight in the middle of the road. A large crowd gathered at the spot, causing a traffic jam, while several passersby recorded the clash on their phones. Some bystanders later intervened and separated the two sides.

However, it remains unclear what triggered the altercation. The police have also not commented on the viral incident.

Read Also
UP: Female Influencers Mehak And Pari, Popular For Obscene Content, Engage In Brawl With Bike Riders...
article-image

This is not the first time the YouTuber sisters have made headlines. In August this year, Mehak and Pari were involved in another controversy in Sambhal, when their car allegedly hit a bike near a local fair. The duo had created a scene at the spot, and that video also went viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
ED Relaxes PMLA Asset Rules To Boost Recovery Under Insolvency Law
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Third Edition Of Art Mumbai Set To Celebrate Global & Regional Art At Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Candidate Khesari Lal Yadav Receives Notice To Demolish Illegal Construction At His Mira Road Bungalow
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore
Sun Pharma Q2 Net Profit Up 3% At ₹3,118 Crore

Both sisters from Shahbazpur Kalan village under Asmauli police station (Sambhal) gained online fame by posting objectionable videos on Instagram. Despite local backlash, they reportedly continued to create such content, leading to previous police action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

'Animal Sacrificed In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Laika Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago...

'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH

'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH

Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi...

Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi...