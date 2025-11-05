Video Of YouTubers Mehak & Pari Fighting With Auto Driver In Moradabad Goes Viral

A video showing YouTubers Mehak and Pari in a scuffle with an auto-rickshaw driver on Delhi Road in Moradabad has gone viral on social media. The 36-second clip shows the two women and the driver hitting and abusing each other as onlookers record the incident.

The footage shows the heated exchange between women and auto driver suddenly turning into into a physical fight in the middle of the road. A large crowd gathered at the spot, causing a traffic jam, while several passersby recorded the clash on their phones. Some bystanders later intervened and separated the two sides.

However, it remains unclear what triggered the altercation. The police have also not commented on the viral incident.

This is not the first time the YouTuber sisters have made headlines. In August this year, Mehak and Pari were involved in another controversy in Sambhal, when their car allegedly hit a bike near a local fair. The duo had created a scene at the spot, and that video also went viral on social media.

Both sisters from Shahbazpur Kalan village under Asmauli police station (Sambhal) gained online fame by posting objectionable videos on Instagram. Despite local backlash, they reportedly continued to create such content, leading to previous police action.