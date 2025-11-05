'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM | X @karnatakaportf

A video from Attiguppe Metro Station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing passengers being denied entry into the station around 10:10 PM, despite the official metro operating hours extending till 11 PM. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for alleged mismanagement and lack of accountability.

In the viral clip, several commuters can be seen standing outside the station’s entry gates, arguing with metro staff who reportedly refused to allow them inside. According to the passenger who recorded the video, they were stopped even though trains were still scheduled to run for nearly another hour.

Security Denied Entry into Namma Metro Station at 10:10 PM! 🚫🚇



A passenger at attiguppe metro station was denied entry at 10:10 PM, even though the official metro timings are till 11 PM. How can authorities justify this blatant disregard for their own schedule?If the metro… pic.twitter.com/BFSu5KA2fb — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 5, 2025

The X handle, which posts updates around Bengaluru, has slammed the incident, calling it a “blatant disregard for official timings” and questioning the professionalism of the metro authorities. The user wrote, "If the metro operates till 11 PM, passengers should be allowed entry at least until the last train, not turned away arbitrarily by staff. This kind of mismanagement and lack of accountability reflects poorly on BMRCL and the city’s otherwise world-class image."

The user added, "Public transport is meant to serve people, not inconvenience them. Why display timings till 11 PM when the gates close over 45 minutes earlier?"

The BMRCL has yet to release an official statement clarifying the reason for the early closure or the staff’s actions. However, reports suggest that certain stations occasionally restrict entry earlier than official hours due to lower passenger frequency or maintenance schedules, though such exceptions are rarely communicated to the public in advance.

Commuters have demanded greater transparency from metro authorities and consistent enforcement of official service hours. The video has reignited discussions around passenger rights, accountability, and the need for clear communication between the BMRCL and the millions of daily metro users who depend on it for timely and reliable transport.