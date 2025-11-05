 'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM

A video from Attiguppe Metro Station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing passengers being denied entry into the station around 10:10 PM, despite the official metro operating hours extending till 11 PM. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for alleged mismanagement and lack of accountability.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
article-image
'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running Timings Till 11 PM | X @karnatakaportf

A video from Attiguppe Metro Station in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, showing passengers being denied entry into the station around 10:10 PM, despite the official metro operating hours extending till 11 PM. The incident has sparked widespread criticism of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for alleged mismanagement and lack of accountability.

In the viral clip, several commuters can be seen standing outside the station’s entry gates, arguing with metro staff who reportedly refused to allow them inside. According to the passenger who recorded the video, they were stopped even though trains were still scheduled to run for nearly another hour.

WATCH VIDEO:

The X handle, which posts updates around Bengaluru, has slammed the incident, calling it a “blatant disregard for official timings” and questioning the professionalism of the metro authorities. The user wrote, "If the metro operates till 11 PM, passengers should be allowed entry at least until the last train, not turned away arbitrarily by staff. This kind of mismanagement and lack of accountability reflects poorly on BMRCL and the city’s otherwise world-class image."

FPJ Shorts
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students Beginning September 2026
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
'There Was A Lot Of Favouritism': Sara Arfeen Khan Talks About Bigg Boss 18 - Exclusive
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Tate McRae REACTS To Lip-Syncing Claims After VIRAL Video Shows Her Holding Microphone Upside Down During Arizona Concert
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
Lionel Messi in Mumbai 2025: Ticket Prices, Venue & Full Event Schedule Revealed!
Read Also
Bengaluru Man Spotted Riding Bike With 'Frying Pan' On His Head Instead Of Helmet, Here's How Police...
article-image

The user added, "Public transport is meant to serve people, not inconvenience them. Why display timings till 11 PM when the gates close over 45 minutes earlier?"

The BMRCL has yet to release an official statement clarifying the reason for the early closure or the staff’s actions. However, reports suggest that certain stations occasionally restrict entry earlier than official hours due to lower passenger frequency or maintenance schedules, though such exceptions are rarely communicated to the public in advance.

Commuters have demanded greater transparency from metro authorities and consistent enforcement of official service hours. The video has reignited discussions around passenger rights, accountability, and the need for clear communication between the BMRCL and the millions of daily metro users who depend on it for timely and reliable transport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'Denied Entry At 10:10 PM': Bengaluru Metro Station Gates Close 50 Minutes Early Despite Running...

'First Animal In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago But Never...

'First Animal In Space!' Tragic Tale Of Russian Dog Who Was Sent To Space 68 Years Ago But Never...

'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH

'Absolutely Disgusting': Foreign Vlogger Slams Indians For Littering Tourist Place In Kerala-WATCH

Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi...

Bihar Elections 2025: Watch Awkward Moment As Tej Pratap Yadav Ignores Estranged Brother Tejashwi...

'Wow, Etne Saare Paise..': Ghaziabad Parents' Heartwarming Reaction As Son Handovers His First...

'Wow, Etne Saare Paise..': Ghaziabad Parents' Heartwarming Reaction As Son Handovers His First...